A Little English：The gods must be crazy 1

"Let's just wipe them out and make a fresh start!" someone suggested.

"Not so fast, Chaos. That's old-style and doesn't go over well. Besides, we are answerable to you-know-who, so we must be patient and forbearing... One day, these humans will finally see the error of their ways and then, Glory Hallelujah!"

Chaos is not impressed and scoffed, "So we wait until the seas run dry (海枯石爛)? Then what? By that time, the whole planet and most other innocent living things will have been sacrificed (犧牲) so humans could learn to live in harmony, with the earth and with each other."

"Yes, why wait until it's too late? It's not fair to the other species."

"True, it's not fair; but then life's not fair. These humans with their tiny brains don't seem to be able to grasp this simple concept. In the name of fairness, countless people have been slaughtered. Even we demigods shudder to see such "justice" in action."

"You're so right! These humans hound us night and day — praying and cursing in turn. They are so misguided they think WE are responsible for solving the problems THEY created. When they go crazy, they start accusing US of being crazy. It's a bit much (太過分)!"

"What a joke!"

There is universal laughter as the heavens are a cheerful place and gods, unlike mortals, only discuss and never argue — they always agree to differ. In the end, it is decided that Fear and Hope will go down to Earth and see what, if anything, needs to be done.

■Something to think about

Imagine you are a demigod with superpowers. Which one power will you use to help human beings live in peace? Which demigod will have a greater chance of success, Fear or Hope?

Text: A Lamb