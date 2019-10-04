Common Nonsense：No cause to die for!

Protesters protested and denied any cause for celebration on that day. Rather they chanted "Guo Shang", loud and sad. That's the English transliteration for 國殤 which literally means dying too young for one's country. The protesters may in fact never subscribe to that unfortunate idea, I'm afraid, given that patriotism is hardly sizzling in their veins. Liberty, equality and fraternity are more tattooed on their skin.

Then why still chanting "Guo Shang"? That must be attributed to our young men's very misunderstanding of the word Shang 殤 which shares the same pronunciation with 傷 (Mourning). They're too young to have read Qu Yuan's (屈原) "Nine Songs" (九歌) which inconveniently carry eleven songs indeed and the tenth one is Guo shang. Professor David Hawkes (霍克思) , the great Oxford Sinologist, translated Guo shang as the "Hymn to the Fallen" but he cautioned us softly that "shang is one who dies prematurely, who is cut off in his youth or prime". "The guo shang are those who die fighting in the service of their country."

Perhaps the young men may dare die fighting in the service of their ideal but their ideal bears a moral dimension beyond that of "Guo Shang". The lyrics of Guo shang as a song and a poem are nevertheless resonating in honouring the spirit of the fighters who fell and fall for any good cause, not just for one's country. It starts with a scene too familiar to us these days (English translation is by Professor Hawkes) is :

操吳戈兮被犀甲，

Grasping our great shields and wearing our hide armour,

車錯轂兮短兵接。

Wheel-hub to wheel-hub locked, we battle hand in hand.

And even though they're outnumbered, they're nevertheless:

誠既勇兮又以武，

Both truly brave and also truly noble;

終剛強兮不可凌。

Strong to the last, they could not be dishonoured.

To me "Guo Shang" is inapt for the young protesters since they're not fighting for any designated country. But it is more inapt for being so ominous of what lies ahead of these brave and noble fighters:

身既死兮神以靈!

Their bodies may have died, but their souls are living!

However I don't want the young men to die. I don't even want them to be immortalised or martyrised. They shall live in flesh, here, now and in the future, not to be expected to mortify themselves for any big cause no matter how benevolent that would be. The language of rights and freedom doesn't resonate in a vacuum. It rings only in a living society. It's time for the young protesters to pause and reposition themselves as the government has already commenced its killing machine. Bang...

You can't bite the bullet which is already in your chest. Young souls, don't die.

By Lawrence Lau 劉偉聰

