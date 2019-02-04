Editorial：Be wary of hate arising from the shooting of a teenager

On the National Day of October 1, districts across Hong Kong were like battlegrounds where violent activists fought the police fiercely. Frontline cops fired a total of six live rounds in four different places. Getting the most attention was the case of an 18-year-old form five student who at Tai Ho Road in Tsuen Wan had waved a metal rod before being shot by a riot police officer with a pistol at close range. Once in a critical condition, the student was in a stable condition later after an operation.

On the one hand, protestors, their sympathisers and the pan-democratic camp condemned the police strongly with a chorus of expressions like "execution-style shooting", "intention to murder a citizen" and "disbanding the police force". On the other hand, police supporters and the pro-establishment camp said the officer was under attack and therefore "well justified to use firearms for self-defence". The police even said it was inconceivable that in some statements criticising the force "not a word was said about the fact that the officers were under attack by the rioters." The secondary school of the shot student has also found itself in the eye of a political storm and under political pressure from all sides. Some alumni were dissatisfied with the school's failure to condemn the police. The vice principal of the school said the lawyer representing the shot student had demanded many times that the school not jump into any conclusions about the case. Meanwhile, former Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying described the shot protester as "a rioter but not a student passing by or injured by a stray bullet when sitting in a classroom". He called on the school to expel the student immediately as a way to deter others.

No citizen who treasures peace would want to see lives lost in the storm over the extradition bill, not to mention the fact that it was a secondary school student who got shot. There are all the videos showing clearly the sequence of the events. If "there is only one truth", the views of different sides should supposedly be relatively near rather than as polarised as they are now. However, this is exactly the current situation in Hong Kong. It reflects the divide in society, the way people's stances decide their viewpoints, as well as the fact that the interpretation of the incident is adulterated by a huge volume of emotional political language and propaganda operations with the objective effect of inciting hatred. Radicals and extremists from the two opposite ends of the political spectrum will benefit the most.

Amid the polarisation of Hong Kong society, sitting at both poles are the hardliners who equally want to incite public opinion so that they can attract more people to "side with them", as a way to prepare for the next stage of political mobilisation and operation. We must closely watch whether anyone will use the attack on police and firing of live rounds as a pretext to step up violence, demand the invocation of the Emergency Regulations Ordinance, or even to issue a curfew order. Political propaganda instigating hate of any kind will only fuel up violence. The most important thing for Hong Kong now is to keep calm and prevent rationality from being clouded by emotions.

明報社評 2019.10.03：學生中槍掀惡鬥 警惕煽動仇恨操作

中五男學生在荃灣大河道左胸中槍受傷，情況由危殆轉為穩定，可是事件帶來的震撼和衝擊，卻在社會不斷發酵。社交媒體年代，常言「有片有真相」，然而今次中槍事件反映的，卻是「立場決定詮釋」，不同陣營人士看待同一現場片段，觀感理解南轅北轍；來自政治光譜兩邊的一些力量，不斷以煽動性的政治語言和文宣操作，挑撥仇恨對立，將香港高度緊張局勢推向臨界點。香港已來到萬丈懸崖邊緣，最需要的是克制冷靜、遠離暴力而非火上加油，社會必須警惕各種煽動仇恨的政治操作。

十一國慶，香港多區如同戰場，暴力分子與警方激鬥，前線警員先後在4處地點開槍，合共射了6發實彈，當中最受關注的，是一名18歲中五學生在荃灣大河道揮舞鐵通襲警，遭防暴警員近距離開槍射中左胸。中槍者一度危殆，手術後情况穩定。

示威者、同情者和泛民強烈譴責警方，「行刑式開槍」、「意圖謀殺市民」、「解散警隊」等說法此起彼落；撐警者和建制派認為警員受襲，「開槍自衛合情合理」，警方更稱，一些批評警方的聲明，「隻字不提警員被暴徒襲擊」，令人難以理解。中槍者所讀學校，也成為政治暴風眼，備受各方政治壓力。有舊生不滿校方未有譴責警方，副校長表示中槍學生的律師多番要求校方不要就事件下判斷，前行政長官梁振英則形容，中槍者是「一名暴徒，不是路過或坐在課室被流彈所傷的學生」，呼籲校方馬上革除其學籍，以儆效尤。

每位熱愛和平的市民，都不想見到有人在反修例風暴喪命，何況中槍者是一名中學生。今次槍擊事件有清晰片段，若說「真相只有一個」，各方的看法理應較為接近，不應如此南轅北轍，然而這正是眼前香港情況，背後反映的是社會撕裂、立場決定觀點視角，同時也折射事件的解讀，滲入了大量情緒化政治語言以至文宣操作，客觀效果是在激化仇恨，最大得益者是政治光譜兩邊的激進派、極端派。

香港社會兩極化，兩端都有強硬派想煽動民情，爭取更多人「站邊」，為下一步政治動員和操作鋪路。今次襲警槍擊事件，會否成為鼓吹升級暴力的藉口、會否有人加緊要求引用《緊急法》甚或頒令宵禁，需要密切留意。任何煽動仇恨的政治文宣，只會為暴力添柴加薪，現時香港最重要是保持冷靜，不要被情緒蓋過理智。

■Glossary

political spectrum：a system to characterise and classify different political positions

polarise：to cause sth, especially sth that contains different people or opinions, to divide into two completely opposing groups

adulterate：to lower sth's quality by adding something else

