Word Puzzle

1. One of a number of white, bone-like things in your mouth.

6. A design that includes repeated shapes and colours.

7. A very small room; one used for a special purpose, like changing clothes.

8. A very strong wish for more of the things you like — just for yourself.

Clues Down

2. A month that you might think should be the eighth, but is in fact the tenth.

3. A thick golden-brown sticky fluid, very sweet.

4. There is lots of this in the universe between the stars and planets.

5. Less than: A: How much did that shirt cost?

B: Not much; _______ $40.

■by David Foulds