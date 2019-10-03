Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. One of a number of white, bone-like things in your mouth.
6. A design that includes repeated shapes and colours.
7. A very small room; one used for a special purpose, like changing clothes.
8. A very strong wish for more of the things you like — just for yourself.
Clues Down
2. A month that you might think should be the eighth, but is in fact the tenth.
3. A thick golden-brown sticky fluid, very sweet.
4. There is lots of this in the universe between the stars and planets.
5. Less than: A: How much did that shirt cost?
B: Not much; _______ $40.