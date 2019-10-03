名人教英文：Trail went cold蹤迹中斷

加雷思：我剛才看到鐵路站外扔炸彈的新聞。

Katriona: It's ghastly. Fifteen people were killed and many more injured.

卡里奧娜：真可怕，死了十五人，還有很多被炸傷。

Gareth: I couldn't believe that anything like that could happen in our town.

加雷思：這樣的事在我們鎮上發生，真是難以置信。

Katriona: Do they know who did it?

卡里奧娜：當局知道犯案者身分嗎？

Gareth: Well, a police spokesman said a man was seen speeding away on a motorbike immediately after the blast and they suspect he may be a member of a terrorist cell they've been monitoring.

加雷思：警方發言人說，爆炸之後，有人看見一個男人駕着摩托車風馳電掣而去，懷疑他屬於警方監視多時的一個恐怖組織。

Katriona: Haven't they caught him?

卡里奧娜：警方還未抓到他嗎？

Gareth: No, they said they found the motorbike abandoned about ten miles away from the road and they searched the area but the trail had gone cold. They couldn't find any trace of him.

加雷思：還沒有。警方說，找到那輛摩托車，給棄置在距離馬路約十英里的地方。但蹤迹到此中斷，無法繼續追尋。

Katriona: Oh no! They've got to catch him before he does it again. The man's a monster.

卡里奧娜：真可惜。那人邪惡非常，警方須在他再犯案之前把他拘捕。

Trail 是動物走過遺下的足印、氣味等痕迹。The trail goes cold 直譯是「痕迹冷了」，比喻藉以追尋的線索中斷。這比喻當然有點誇張，似是動物走過，會留下體溫；留下的體溫消散了，就沒法追尋了，例如：The police traced him to a fishing village, where his trail went cold（警察追蹤他到一漁村，但蹤迹到此就告中斷）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。