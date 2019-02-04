Editorial : HK ought to back away from the cliff

One may say the city was under martial law yesterday. The MTR system was half-paralysed and various major malls were closed. In the afternoon, regions usually swarming with people and packed with traffic, such as Wan Chai, Causeway Bay, Sha Tin and Tsuen Wan, were deserted. Shops were shut down hurriedly. The MTR Corporation closed down more than 40 stations one after another. The services of the entire Tsuen Wan and Ma On Shan lines were stopped. All this was worse than when a super typhoon strikes Hong Kong and the hurricane signal number 10 is issued. Few were seen in the street other than protesters and police officers.

The anti-amendment storm has not blown over. The government has mishandled the matter and society has not denounced the use of violence. That has made violence escalating rapidly by itself in scale, organisation and equipment. For two days in a row the police took city-wide law enforcement actions, cracking down on a number of premises suspected to be places where petrol bombs and other explosives had been made. In many districts yesterday, however, there were still radicals hurling petrol bombs from time to time and incidents involving arson showed no sign of abating.

Thus occurred an appalling scene in Tsuen Wan yesterday. A policeman acting on his own was surrounded and assaulted by several protesters, and another officer trying to rescue him was also attacked. One of them then fired live ammunition and shot a metal-rod-wielding secondary five student in the left side of the chest at point-blank range. Fortunately the bullet was not shot into his heart and he was given timely emergency treatment. Otherwise the boy could have died already.

Recently former Chief Justice of the Court of Final Appeal Andrew Li made a statement stressing that violence is by no means a solution, that Hong Kong, a place where the law rules, must not tolerate violence, that citizens should discuss issues peacefully and rationally, and that violence must be strongly condemned. Li, a leading light in the legal profession, came out and expressed his condemnation and denouncement of violence in a high-profile manner. That is a sign that the rule of law in Hong Kong has come to the edge of a total collapse. Society should determine whether or not to beat about the bush and connive at violence.

Violence has pushed Hong Kong to the brink of a precipice. Society ought to say no to violence and make a clean break with radicals. Otherwise it will likely fall off the cliff and shatter into pieces. The Emergency Regulations Ordinance is no cure-all. Nor is the People's Liberation Army. Also, it is sadly mistaken to think that pushing for "Hong Kong independence" by a violent revolution can be the way out. Conniving at violence for political purposes makes Hong Kong suffer as much as advocating tit for tat. A little thought could make a world of difference. All, including the central authorities, the Hong Kong authorities, radical protesters, pan-democrats, pro-establishment politicians, "blue ribbons" and "yellow ribbons", should give much thought to what it is to love and cherish the city and what would push it off the cliff.

明報社評2019.10.02：香港被推到懸崖邊 不止暴將粉身碎骨

國慶70周年，內地歌舞昇平，香港則迎來半世紀最亂一天，暴力「遍地開花」，多區猶如死城，港鐵史無前例關閉半數車站。在油麻地，有警察被打至血流披面；在荃灣，有激進示威者實彈中槍送院，經搶救後情况仍然危殆，外界最擔心的擦槍走火喪命場面幾乎成真。

昨天的香港，可說已處於戒嚴狀態，港鐵半癱瘓、多個大型商場暫停營業，中午過後，由灣仔、銅鑼灣到沙田、荃灣等地，平常肩摩轂擊的地區，全都如同死城，商戶紛紛關門。港鐵先後關閉超過40個車站，荃灣線馬鞍山線列車服務全線暫停，較超強颱風襲港掛起10號風球更糟糕，街上除了示威者和警察，鮮見一般行人。

反修例風暴不息，政府應對不當、社會未與暴力劃清界線，令暴力持續升級，無論在規模、組織和裝備等方面都在迅速「自我成長」。雖然警方一連兩日在全港採取行動，宣布搗破多個懷疑用作製造汽油彈及爆炸品的處所，可是昨天多區仍不時見到暴力分子投擲汽油彈，縱火活動未有稍歇。

昨天荃灣便發生驚心動魄一幕，有警員落單遭圍毆，另一警員救人時亦遭攻擊，警員實彈開槍，近距離打中一名揮舞鐵通的中五學生左胸，幸好子彈未有擊中心臟，加上搶救及時，否則少年可能已經一命嗚呼。

近日終審法院前首席法官李國能發表聲明，強調暴力不可能解決問題，香港作為法治社會，也不能容忍暴力，市民應該和平理性討論問題，暴力行為應受到強烈譴責。作為本港法律界翹楚，李國能站出來高調譴責和反對暴力，反映香港法治已來到全面崩壞邊緣，社會人士應當想清楚，是否還對暴力顧左右而言他，變相默許暴力。

香港已被暴力推到懸崖邊緣，社會必須向暴力說不，與暴力分子切割，否則香港真的有可能墮崖跌至粉身碎骨。引用緊急法、出動解放軍，未必是止暴制亂的萬靈丹；以為暴力革命推動港獨是出路，更是大錯特錯。為了政治目的默許暴力，跟鼓吹以暴易暴以牙還牙，同樣只會害苦香港。一念天堂一念地獄，無論中央、港府、激進示威者、泛民建制、藍絲黃絲都要想清楚，究竟什麼才是愛護香港，什麼會把香港推落懸崖。

