AV Bi-weekly：Let us all express our love!

Quite rarely is any rom com dominated by male characters. This Japanese movie is perhaps made to do males the "justice" — men can love men, and gay relationships are accepted and endorsed by family, friends and colleagues. Likewise, men can be wooed and won by women of their dreams, and of course, age is simply a number to any couple made in heaven.

Love jokes are scattered from the beginning to the end. As soon as the story begins, Haruta (Kei Tanaka), a happy real estate professional, experiences slight mishaps which pose obstacles to his relationship with Maki (Kento Hayashi). Maki makes a surprise trip to Hong Kong only to see Haruta, his heartthrob, in bed with another man right after partying like it was before the end of the world. Back in their Tokyo office, while Haruta tries to make amends, he ends up being the apple of various colleagues' eyes, with Musashi (Kotaro Yoshida) — his boss, as his admirer.

The triumph of Haruta, Uncle Musashi and their other male colleagues over their "unpleasant" circumstances is hilarious and heart-warming. The amazing cast must have been having a ball showing off their physical comedy techniques, too. During the competition for the attention of the characters, young or old, viewers giggle and are overwhelmed by how supportive and gracious they are. No one has to hold grudges not having won Haruta! Instead, these workmates never forget to encourage their buddies to seize the chance of expressing love to their own dream man or woman. All's well that ends well, and the bundle of likeable people all find love!

■Glossary

in style 很酷

rom com = romantic comedy

endorse 贊同

woo 求愛

mishap 災難

triumph 勝利

physical comedy 肢體喜劇

grudge 怨恨

Audio: link.mingpao.com/14262.htm

By Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature