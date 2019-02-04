Editorial：70th anniversary of the founding of new China

For nearly two hundred years, Chinese history has been about the building of a modernised nation. It was not until the foundation of new China in 1949 that the process of modern "nation-state-building", a term used by Western political scholars, was complete. Looking back at the past 70 years, China's road to modernisation was paved with obstacles. Political ideology reigned supreme in the first thirty years, hindering the country's social and economic development. After the "ten-year disaster" of the Cultural Revolution, the country did away with the ideological shackles that had trumped every matter and embarked on a path to reform and opening up. A process of modernisation and construction that was unprecedented in human history began in full.

The seventieth anniversary of the building of new China was of enormous significance when looked at from the perspective of either a developing country or world history. The West has dominated the world order for more than one hundred years. Since the Second World War, only a handful of small- and medium-sized countries that relied on the West managed to implement full modernisation, but it has proved elusive for the large developing countries. Many developing countries have failed to avoid the "middle income trap", as they are no more than places from where wealthy nations in the West source consumption goods and raw materials. The earnings are often accumulated in the hands of a small number of wealthy people and a relatively limited number of people in the newly created middle class. Large numbers of people continue to live in poverty without a scrap of land for themselves. China's success in its campaign against poverty not only translates into a sharp shrinkage of the world's impoverished population over the past few decades ,but also means that it has managed to escape the destiny of Asian, African and Latin American nations.

No doubt the "China model" is not repeatable by every country, and it has come at a price. As China was a latecomer to modernisation, the state apparatus has played an important role as the motive force. This, apparently, is at odds with the West's long-standing belief that it is necessary to limit the government's power. For a long time the West expected that China's reform and opening up would make the country more and more like the West. But China was reluctant to be "the world's factory" only. It rose on the strength of its own logic, shaking the world order established by the West.

The development of world history is now at a crossroads. Some believe that the West's "rule of the world" will come to an end, while some subscribe to the theory of "the end of history" and think that the rise of China also means the rise of authoritarianism, which goes against the historical trend towards freedom and democracy. To a large extent, the struggles and divisions in today's Hong Kong are about how to view China's rise and the trend in world history. From an ideological point of view, it is apparent that Hong Kong society gravitates towards the Western values of freedom and democracy. If that were not the case, the guarantee of "One country, two systems" would be unnecessary. However, from the perspective of historical realism, it is apparent that Hong Kong's development cannot be separated from the mainland.

The key to Hong Kong's success lies in promoting its own development to accommodate the needs of the mainland. If Hong Kong does not seize the opportunity opened up by the mainland proactively to move forward but deviates from the trajectory of historical development, where can it find the momentum to inject into its development? This is a question that deserves careful consideration by everyone.

■Glossary

reign supreme：if someone or something reigns supreme, they are the most important part of a situation or time

at a price：involving sth unpleasant

trajectory：the curved path of sth that has been fired, hit or thrown into the air