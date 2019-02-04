Idiom Magic : Accept/believe/swallow etc. (sth) hook, line and sinker 深信不疑

【明報專訊】Those who go fishing know that sometimes a fish will not only swallow (吞下) the hook, but it will also swallow the weights (sinkers) and part of the fishing line. That has led to this expression. It means to accept or believe something totally and without question. "The police offered a big reward for the return of the stolen goods. The silly criminals (罪犯) swallowed the story hook, line and sinker and were immediately arrested!" "Toby said he was late for school because he was kidnapped by a merman (美男魚). He expected his teacher to accept the tale hook, line and sinker!"