A Journey Backwards : Greta Thunberg and the mass movement against global warming

In her fiery and teary speech, Ms Thunberg confronted a room of national delegates, "For more than 30 years, the science has been crystal clear. How dare you continue to look away and come here saying that you are doing enough, when the politics and solutions needed are still nowhere in sight."

Although science has never fully agreed on any given subject, Ms Thunberg has a large body of scientific literature behind her. According to NASA, 97% of actively publishing climate scientists agree that climate-warming trends over the past century have been extremely likely due to human activities. There is a difference between being ignorant about scientific findings and deliberately turning a blind eye to widely justified consensus. Ms Thunberg has a reason to worry about world leaders' sugar-coating of the problem, and their subsequent inaction. Her message was simple: I don't want you to listen to me. Listen to the scientists.

Although countries previously pledged to implement more aggressive climate plans to cut emissions under the Paris climate agreement, most struggle to keep their promises. Many even fell short of meeting their original targets, which are widely considered insufficient to begin with. As a result of emissions, what have been once-in-20-year extreme heat days (one-day events) are projected to occur every two or three years over most of the US by the end of the century. The Arctic Ocean is projected to be ice free in summer by mid-century.

Before Ms Thunberg took the stage last week, she led a worldwide climate strike that included 4 million people across 161 countries on 20 September. Adults have pleaded with Ms Thunbergs and the teenagers to go back to school. The activist answered, "we will, the moment you listen to the scientists."

Sceptics of Ms Thunberg have challenged her on the loud and seemingly useless mass movement she has encouraged. Others have challenged her on the lack of concrete suggestions to curb emissions. If we stop for a second, however, why would we expect a 16-year-old to have the panacea for all the problems she sees? Let alone the fact that scientific literature is already available.

The Titanic is running into an iceberg but unfortunately, the captain is reluctant to see after many warnings. What can we expect from passengers apart from flagging the warning harder?

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards