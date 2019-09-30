名人教英文：警暴與濫捕

「... apart from the 30,000 men and women in the force we have nothing. Really. We have nothing. I have nothing.」除了警隊內的三萬名男女，我們一無所有。真的，我們什麼都沒有。我一無所有。

她續說：「So that means that whatever we do we have to take into full account the police assessment and reactions, so to give them some powers which they could not enforce because they're outnumbered. 」於是我們不論做什麼，都要全面周詳地考慮警方的評估和反應，並給予他們一些於他們寡不敵眾之際可以使用的（額外）權力。

這一段落，林鄭的結語是：「They're outnumbered not necessarily just by the violent protesters, they're outnumbered just by people, which makes enforcement extremely difficult in terms of crowd management and crowd dispersal.」警察的數目，不淨止是不及暴力示威者的人多，根本是不及市民的人數多。這令他們的人潮管理及疏散人群行動異常困難。

上面這句話的重點，就是：The police are outnumbered by the demonstrators, and the people. 警察面對示威者以及市民，「寡不敵眾」。

也許就解釋了近數個月的示威中，警察明顯使用過分武力 use excessive force、濫捕 conduct indiscriminate 無差別的、arbitrary 任意的 arrests 的拘捕情况。

‧The police have been applying excessive and unproportionate force while conducting indiscriminate arrests. 警察一直使用過度及不對等的武力，及胡亂拘捕。

被披露的林鄭錄音段落中，有關授予警方額外權力的一筆，言下之意，不知道是否包括警方也已經公開承認的「警察喬裝示威者」一着：

‧Policemen have been masquerading as protesters. 警察假扮成抗爭者。

‧Some undercover police are black clad and geared with helmets and gas masks, disguising as demonstrators. 一些臥底警察全身穿黑，有頭盔及防毒面具裝備，喬裝成示威者。

警察臥底 undercover police 潛入犯罪集團以取得情報，並非新鮮事物，但一般指大毒販大劫匪、姦淫擄掠恐怖主義等等嚴重犯罪組織，不涉及以年輕人為主爭取人權民主的社會示威騷亂 social unrest。

這也許亦解釋了因為警察武力升級，抗爭者的武力相應升級，violence breeds violence，「暴力衍生暴力」，卻也因為雙方之間武力的不對等，就如《明報》最近的一個民調數字顯示，逾七成受訪者認為「警方使用過分武力」，較上輪調查上升。

‧The Hong Kong situation has fallen into a vicious cycle. 香港局勢已進入一個惡性循環。

■文︰毛孟靜

