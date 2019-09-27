Ask & Learn聞問切：Board（下）

【明報專訊】上次說board 其中一個意思是甲板。Fall overboard 是從甲板掉進水裏，aboard 本來的意思是在船上，而get on board 就是上船，但今天不論是什麼交通工具， 火車、巴士、飛機，都可以用 get on board。Get on board 也有比喻的用法，某人工作能力強，是團隊的爭取對象，把團隊比喻成船，我們可以說：
If we can get him on board with us, we'll be a much stronger team.
至於above board，就跟甲板無關。這個board是指賭桌，賭錢時把所有牌、籌碼等都放在賭桌上，表示自己不會出老千做手腳，就是above board。引伸開來，above board 是說做事光明正大，老老實實。
I have no reason not to trust John. He has always been open and above board with me.
Board 也可以是餐桌，room and board 就是食宿費，寄宿學校也因此叫boarding school。
譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)
