Ask & Learn聞問切：Board（下）

If we can get him on board with us, we'll be a much stronger team.

至於above board，就跟甲板無關。這個board是指賭桌，賭錢時把所有牌、籌碼等都放在賭桌上，表示自己不會出老千做手腳，就是above board。引伸開來，above board 是說做事光明正大，老老實實。

I have no reason not to trust John. He has always been open and above board with me.

Board 也可以是餐桌，room and board 就是食宿費，寄宿學校也因此叫boarding school。

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)

(Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!)