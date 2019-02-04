A Test Taker's Journey：Success in IELTS — what is likely to hold you back?

First the basics. IELTS is composed of four parts, namely reading, writing, speaking and listening. The reading and writing parts take an hour each, while in the speaking test, you will talk with the examiner for about 11 to 14 minutes. The listening test runs for about 40 minutes. There is a band score for your performance in each part accompanied by an overall score. The highest band score is nine. Application for an elite university in Britain might require a score of 7 in each part, while if you are planning to move to Australia, you might want to score 8 in each part as proof of "superior English" to claim more points in the point-based immigration system.

People's diverse aspirations mean that they have different target scores in IELTS. But to almost every test taker, some parts are much harder than the others. Which are they? If your guess is speaking and writing, you are correct. Writing, in particular, is more difficult than anything else. Regardless of the place of origin, people from all around the world get the lowest scores in writing (see table).

Why is this the case? The generally acknowledged reason is that reading and listening are passive, receptive skills, which are easier, while speaking and writing have to do with productive and creative abilities, which are harder. No doubt there is some truth to it, but this is hardly the sole explanation. There are other English tests in which it is easier to get higher scores in writing than in the other parts.

I incline to the view that the writing part is the hardest because it is very easy to find fault with a piece of writing. In the listening and reading parts, you get the answers either right or wrong. But the writing part presents a candidate with many pitfalls. They can lose marks for using words that are too informal or too formal, deploying sentence structures that are so simple as to bore the reader or so complex as to hinder comprehension, or showing so little grammatical complexity as to make the essay bland (枯燥乏味的) or so much of it as to sound pompous (言辭浮誇的).

Whatever the reason, the point is: the writing part is likely to stand in the way of your success in IELTS. So how do we tackle it? Let me share my experience with you in the coming issues.

◆Writer's Profile

Terence Yip is passionate about English more than anything else. Never has he studied or worked in an English-speaking country, but he scored 8.5 in IELTS nevertheless, and is ceaselessly honing his skills as a test taker with the aspiration to score 9 someday. Email: terenceyipmingpao@outlook.com