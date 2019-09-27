Write on...：Pictures

A throwback to their farming days, all conversations seemed to begin and end in that kitchen. Sparsely furnished with an elderly grey and black stove and a small Montgomery Ward no-frost refrigerator, a round oak table in the middle of the room was at the heart of everything said and everything that happened in that house. The table was covered with something called an oilcloth. It was a plastic-like sheet imprinted with red flowers, possibly dahlias. A cut-glass goblet filled with teaspoons was always in the middle of the table. It was a trait from days on the farm when a family parade would wander in and out of the kitchen to have coffee at all hours. Then as now, a blackened aluminium percolator (滲濾式咖啡壺) eternally waited on a low burner on the stove. It was refreshed by adding another spoon of Hills Brothers and the shell of an egg. Every other day or so it would have been emptied and started anew. For as long as I can remember there was a Singer treadle against the back window. At one time it must have been a valuable asset, but I don't recall anyone ever using it. The leather strap hung limp from the big wheel, and the tiny drawers were still stocked with bobbins, needles and thread. I liked that room, and I liked that house. From earliest childhood it had been my favourite home away from home, and in every conceivable way it was a better home than my other one.

My Grandmother's ill-fitting teeth permanently clacked, and a partial smile rested on her face while she talked. She wore eyeglasses, and they seemed to be always misplaced. Since she wore them all the time I never understood why she was constantly searching for them. She was immediately relieved to find them resting on top of her head whenever they were missing. She'd joke and ask if I knew why we always found what we were looking for in the last place we looked. She always seemed up to mischief, even when she began to divulge her most profound revelations, so I always answered with a nod or a word that would encourage her to complete her thought. "Because once we find what we're looking for, there's no reason to go on looking," she'd smile.

From my youth, these pictures in a fire.

END

(C)John Bell Smithback

By John Bell Smithback