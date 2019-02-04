Editorial：Land donation from a real estate developer

The four biggest developers in Hong Kong hold more than one hundred million square feet (more than 1000 hectares) of agricultural land in their reserves altogether. Henderson Land Development Company Limited holds the largest portion at around 45%, followed by Sun Hung Kai Properties at around 30%, New World Development at around 16%, and CK Asset Holdings Limited at around 9%. As the government is faced with obstacles when trying to find land to put up housing, there is widespread speculation that it intends to invoke the Lands Resumption Ordinance to speed up the process of recovering land from real estate developers for the building of public housing. New World Development has claimed repeatedly that the donation has nothing to do with the proposed invocation of that ordinance, stressing the move is more than one year in the making. As early as the beginning of last year, the company signed a memorandum of cooperation with "Light Be", a social enterprise, for the building of social housing to be inhabited by families on low incomes. That said, the current social atmosphere means that the decision to donate land has inevitably given rise to many political conjectures.

The storm over the amendment has gone on for more than three months. Though the protesters maintain that "five major demands, not one less", there are views that the crisis reflects underlying deep-seated conflicts in society. Had it not been for the lack of upward social mobility and immense difficulty in buying a home, "if we burn, you burn with us" would not have become the spirit of the times. A commentary published by Xinhua News Agency also talks about Hong Kong's problems concerning bread-and-butter issues in detail, something it does not do very often. The article criticises "vested interests" for preventing the government from increasing land supply so as to put higher price tags on their land reserves and maximise profits. Many people believe that "if people have real property that stays, so will their hearts". When people buy property, it also promotes social stability. Some believe that improving housing has nothing to do with answering the political demands of young people. However, there have been increasingly vocal calls for developers to shoulder more social responsibilities.

In recent years Lee Shau-kee, founder of Henderson Land Development, has donated land to charity for the building of hostels for young people and nursing homes. The land that New World Development has promised to donate this time accounts for around 17% of the company's agricultural land reserves. At around 28 hectares in area, it is equivalent to one and a half Victoria Parks. 28 hectares of land might do little to ease the problem of land and housing supply as a whole. But in terms of area, it cannot be said to be negligible, as it is just a bit smaller in area than the eastern part of the Fanling golf course (32 hectares in area) that the government is planning to take back in the near future.

Modern capitalism is exacerbating the discrepancy between the rich and the poor. Scholars such as Thomas Piketty have suggested "a wealth tax" to put the idea of wealth redistribution into practice. Hong Kong is not a society with a progressive tax system. If the government uses a huge amount of taxpayers' money to help people from the lower social strata and young people buy their flats, it is the middle class — not the wealthiest — who will foot the bill. The idea of "full house-ownership" might not be politically possible without a reform of the tax system. It might instead stimulate property prices to go up. When the government contemplates the issue of housing, it has to listen to different views and take good advice to make up for what it falls short of. But at the same time, it has to think about the questions of viability and financial sustainability.

明報社評 2019.09.26：捐地承擔社會責任 發展商須棄賺到盡

「新世界發展」宣布撥出300萬平方呎農地，供政府或社企興建社會房屋。

本港四大發展商擁有逾億平方呎（超過1000公頃）農地儲備，當中以恒地最多（約佔45％），其次是新地（約30％），新世界和長實分別佔16％和9％。政府覓地建屋舉步維艱，最近市場盛傳政府有意引用《收回土地條例》（下稱《條例》），加快向發展商收回農地興建公屋。新世界再三表示，今次捐地與引用《條例》倡議無關，強調捐地計劃籌備超過一年，早於去年初已與社企「要有光」簽訂合作備忘錄，興建供低收入家庭居住的社會房屋；不過以當前社會氛圍，捐地決定無可避免惹來很多政治聯想。

反修例風暴持續至今3個多月，示威者堅持「五大訴求缺一不可」，惟亦有意見認為危機背後折射了社會深層次矛盾，若非年輕人缺乏向上流動機會、置業安居難若登天，社會也不會出現「攬炒」氛圍。新華社時評也罕有詳談香港民生問題，批評一些「既得利益集團」阻礙政府增加土地供應，從而抬高自己囤積土地的價碼，牟取最大利益。不少人認為「有恒產者有恒心」，置業安居有助社會穩定，亦有人認為改善住屋問題，與回應年輕人政治訴求是兩碼子的事，然而要求發展商承擔更大社會責任的聲音，明顯愈來愈響亮。

近年恒地創辦人李兆基曾捐地給慈善團體，興建青年宿舍和安老院舍。今次新世界承諾捐出的地皮，相當於該公司農地儲備約17％，折合約28公頃土地，面積相當於1.5個維園。28公頃地皮對紓緩整體土地房屋供應幫助有限，惟論面積規模也不能說是小，比起政府準備短期內收回的粉嶺高球場東邊32公頃土地，只是略小一點。

當代資本主義加劇社會貧富懸殊，皮凱蒂等學者提出開徵富人稅實現財富再分配。香港並非奉行累進稅制的社會，政府動用巨額公帑資助低下層和年輕人買樓，主力埋單的，是交稅最多的中產一族，而非最富裕一群。若沒有稅制改革配合，資助「全民安居」在政治上未必行得通，在房屋供應不足下，更有可能刺激樓價。政府思考房屋問題，需要多聽不同意見，取長補短，同時亦要考慮實際可操作性，以及財政上的可持續性。

■Glossary

invocation：the act of calling upon or referring to something, as a concept or document, for support and justification in a particular circumstance

viability：ability to work as intended or to succeed

sustainability：the ability to continue or be continued for a long time