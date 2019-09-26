Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
1. Happy, pleased: "I am _______ you called; it's so lovely to hear from you."
3. To make a promise: to give your _____.
6. To come to the same place as someone, or something, else.
8. A machine for studying elementary particles: an _____ smasher.
9. Tiny amounts of any liquid.
11. This little animal loves its home so much that it carries it about on its back.
14. A colour that is obtained by mixing red with white.
15. An animal often regarded as fierce and brave; in stories the king of animals.
16. A small water-loving reptile.
17. What is left after we have used what we need: the _____.
Clues Down
1. An activity that is undertaken for amusement; not for any serious purpose.
2. Made to feel rather frightened and very respectful.
4. Food for horses; also a popular breakfast cereal.
5. A roof that has the shape of a hemisphere — usually on a large building.
7. A large strong box for keeping one's possessions in when travelling.
8. The fourth month of the year (the first is January).
10. The opposite of "to close": to _____.
11. White flakes that fall from the sky in very cold weather.
12. A "biography" is a piece of writing about a person's _______.
13. One way of joining two pieces of string is to tie a _____.