Word Puzzle

1. Happy, pleased: "I am _______ you called; it's so lovely to hear from you."

3. To make a promise: to give your _____.

6. To come to the same place as someone, or something, else.

8. A machine for studying elementary particles: an _____ smasher.

9. Tiny amounts of any liquid.

11. This little animal loves its home so much that it carries it about on its back.

14. A colour that is obtained by mixing red with white.

15. An animal often regarded as fierce and brave; in stories the king of animals.

16. A small water-loving reptile.

17. What is left after we have used what we need: the _____.

Clues Down

1. An activity that is undertaken for amusement; not for any serious purpose.

2. Made to feel rather frightened and very respectful.

4. Food for horses; also a popular breakfast cereal.

5. A roof that has the shape of a hemisphere — usually on a large building.

7. A large strong box for keeping one's possessions in when travelling.

8. The fourth month of the year (the first is January).

10. The opposite of "to close": to _____.

11. White flakes that fall from the sky in very cold weather.

12. A "biography" is a piece of writing about a person's _______.

13. One way of joining two pieces of string is to tie a _____.

- by David Foulds