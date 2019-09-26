名人教英文：Put through the mill 給予嚴苛訓練

喬西：恭喜你，聽說你終於合格，成為救生艇員。

Declan: Thanks Josey. But I'm not quite there yet.

德克蘭：謝謝，喬西，但我還未完全合格。

Josey: How's that?

喬西：怎麽一回事？

Declan: Well, I'll be on probation for a year at the lifeboat station and if I get through that OK, I'll be fully qualified.

德克蘭：我還要在救生艇站實習一年，假如一切順利，那就完全合格了。

Josey: So what was the training like?

喬西：你受到什麽樣的訓練？

Declan: Oh, they really put you through the mill. You've got to learn how to do everything on the station and at sea in the lifeboat and they won't pass you on anything until you've got it absolutely perfect.

德克蘭：訓練非常嚴苛。你得學會做救生艇站內的一切，以及出海後救生艇上的一切，而每一件事你不做到絕對完美，就不能合格。

Josey: There must be a lot to learn.

喬西：要學的東西一定很多。

Declan: A massive amount. And they put you under huge pressure to get everything absolutely right, every time.

德克蘭：多得很。而他們絕不放鬆，要你每一次做每一件事都做得完全正確。

Josey: I suppose because lives depend on it.

喬西：那應是因為人命攸關。

Declan: That's right.

德克蘭：不錯。◆

Mill 是磨粉機，用以輾磨穀物。To put someone through the mill 或 to go / be through the mill 直譯是「（使某人）經過磨粉機」，常用來比喻「（使某人）經過十分嚴苛甚或不必要的訓練」，例如：(1) The soldiers were put through the mill by their new officer（新來的軍官練兵非常嚴苛）。(2) Under the compulsory education system, all children have to go through the educational mill（強迫教育制度之下，所有孩子都要過教育這一關）。

作者簡介﹕專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。

作者︰古德明