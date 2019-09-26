Editorial：Is there a way out for HK?

Violence is a Pandora's box that must not be opened. The reason is that it is in essence about the use of brute force instead of reason. Once the box is opened, violence will spread like plague. Seeing others resorting to violence, one may feel an urge to use violence to achieve what one deems "just" — "an eye for an eye". Then an upward vicious spiral of violence is created.

It took a lot of effort put in by many generations of Hongkongers to establish a set of institutions based upon freedom, openness and the rule of law. The purpose of implementing "one country, two systems" is, by any means possible, to sustain these well-tried institutions within the "one country" framework. In recent years the relations between Hong Kong and the mainland have been fraught with contradictions. Quite a number of Hongkongers think that the room for "two systems" is shrinking. That said, it is by no means the right way to use violence to safeguard "two systems". He who does so will with his own hands strike a heavy blow against the rule of law and bust up our long-cherished values — freedom, openness and tolerance.

A simple but deeply-held belief may blind one to the truth. To find Hong Kong a way out, all sides must face their obsessions and "inner demons".

The amendment to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance was introduced by the government early this year. Many advised that it had to do with the foundation of "one country, two systems" — people's confidence in the principle. But Chief Executive Carrie Lam ignored their honest counsels. She firmly believed that the amendment would be a correct move and pressed ahead with it obstinately. And that triggered the anti-amendment storm. She subsequently shelved the bill. However, possessed by its "inner demons" — its obsessions, the government missed an early opportunity to withdraw the bill. As a result, violence grew and spread through the city. Many of those enchanted with the use of violence fail to realise what long-term damage violence may do the rule of law. They either connive at or commit violent acts, believing that violent resistance will "do Hong Kong good". An independent commission of inquiry is key to defusing the crisis. But it is now in a chicken-and-egg quandary. The central and SAR governments take the stance that disorder must be quelled first. They think that to yield to violence will only encourage violence. However, the popular sentiment is such that it will be difficult to strike at the root of the problem and stop violence unless the government satisfies another one of people's demands that an independent inquiry be carried out.

None can have his cake and eat it. The central government and Hongkongers have to get themselves back on track so that they can have mutual trust rather than being on their guard. To do so, they must take real action and try their best to put each other at ease. On the one hand, Hongkongers hope the central government will listen to their voices. They hope the latter will extend its promise that "the city will remain unchanged for 50 years". On the other hand, the central government needs the mainstream's guarantee that it will not engage in "Hong Kong independence". The central government shall approach the Hong Kong SAR, inferior, with benevolence; Hong Kong shall respond to the central government, superior, with wisdom. Only in this way can "one country, two systems" grow healthily.

明報社評 2019.09.25：香港求活路 先處理心路

香港深陷暴力螺旋不能自拔，社會無法如常運作，政治死結拉得緊緊，不少有心人都希望為香港尋找活路，然而冰封三尺非一日之寒，當前香港困處死胡同，是各方持續不斷往死裏推的結果，營救香港並非單憑個人又或任何一方單方面行動便能做到，必須各方攜手合力，始能為香港開拓出一條生路。

暴力是不能打開的潘朵拉之盒，因為它的本質就是不講道理只鬥拳頭，一旦這個潘朵拉盒子打開了，暴力就會如同瘟疫般蔓延。眼見別人訴諸暴力，每個人心裏很容易會湧起一股衝動，覺得伸張心中「正義」訴諸暴力有何不可，「你做初一為何我不可以做十五」，暴力升級惡性循環就此形成。

香港多代人花了不少心力，建立起一套以自由開放和法治精神為本的典章制度，「一國兩制」目的是設法在「一國」框架之內，保持這套行之有效的制度。近年香港與內地矛盾重重，不少港人覺得「兩制」空間在收窄，然而訴諸暴力絕非保護「兩制」正確做法，反而是在親手砸毁法治，葬送香港一直珍視的自由、開放和包容。

一葉障目，不見泰山，要為香港開闢出生路，各方必須先解決心路，面對自己的心魔。

今年初政府提出修訂《逃犯條例》，不少聲音早已忠告，修例觸動「一國兩制」最根本的信心信任問題，然而行政長官林鄭月娥未納諍言，堅信修例正確，一意孤行強推，結果觸發反修例風暴，其後政府暫緩修例，卻又囿於心障心魔，錯失及早撤回時機，令暴力得以滋長蔓延；不少人為暴力所惑，看不到對香港法治的長遠傷害，要麼默許縱容，要麼直接參與，以為暴力抗爭「有利香港」。獨立調查委員會是化解危機的鑰匙，可是現在卻落入「有雞先還是蛋先」的困局。中央和特區政府立場是止暴制亂為先，向暴力退讓只會助長更多暴力，然而社會民情卻是不滿足獨立調查訴求，難以釜底抽薪遏止暴力。

有捨始有得，中央與港人要重回互相信任多於提防的軌道，必須採取實際行動，盡量讓對方安心。港人希望中央多聽港人意見，延長「50年不變」的保證，中央亦需要香港主流社會保證不搞港獨。中央以大事小以仁，香港以小事大以智，「一國兩制」才有機會朝健康方向發展。

■Glossary

fraught with sth：filled with sth unpleasant

bust up sth：to make sth end by disturbing or ruining it

quandary：the state of not being able to decide what to do in a difficult situation