Study Abroad : School trips 2

Although we were different in nationality, we were all united by a passion for our subjects, an open mind, and the courage to think and speak freely. I was met with cordiality and geniality everywhere I went, and I got to know hundreds of inspiring young people in the space of two weeks, some of whom I know will be my friends for life. When it came to the time to say goodbye, I couldn't help but bawl like a little child, knowing that it will be nigh impossible to see everyone in the same place again. Fortunately, thanks to social media, I am still in touch with my friends in New Jersey, Chicago, Ohio, Germany, Australia, Morocco, Wales, Hawaii, Thailand and more.

My parents had already returned to Hong Kong when YYGS finished, so I travelled alone to Boston, home to many prestigious colleges such as Harvard, MIT and Tufts. It has to be my favourite city in America, as rich in history and red-brick buildings as it is in innovation and glass skyscrapers...

Alice Sze has been boarding in the UK for more than four years. She loves languages. Apart from Chinese and English, she studies Italian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Latin and Ancient Greek.

