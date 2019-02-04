Pop around Town：LIHKG for the digital generation

Since the early 2000s, the use of digital media has been thought to have played an instrumental role in the quick diffusion of social movements, mainly to help mobilise participants. Facebook pages and Twitter feeds were used to rally the public, to elicit feedback from users, and to build solidarity. In other countries, tech-savvy organisers created alternative print media publications like The Occupied Wall Street Journal, operated live-streams, and built new digital platforms. Many have called this popular phenomenon "networked social movements", emphasising interconnectivity as the key factor in effective organising. But critics have also criticised these digital media platforms for their feel-good, weak-tie, and low-risk presence, having little political impact. They use the term "slacktivism" (懶人行動主義), which is a combination of the words "slacker" and "activism", to describe the disconnection between awareness and action due to the use of social media.

In Hong Kong, LIHKG is a fairly new digital platform established in 2016. The site was formed by the creators of the now-defunct forum HKG+; and many of the users migrated from another forum called HKGolden, which used to be very popular. After only one month of operation, LIHKG had more than 70,000 registered members, an average daily posting of 1,400 posts, and an average daily response of 70,000. According to journalist Rachel Yeo, "While HKGolden was the main forum used during Occupy [in 2014], it has since limited political content on its site, causing users to gravitate to (被吸引到) LIHKG".

Since February 2019, there has been political polarisation caused by the extradition bill amendment introduced by the Hong Kong government. This highly controversial amendment was met with unprecedented resistance, not only from pro-democracy groups but also from the government's traditional allies in the business and legal fields, even from civil servants. It also drew multiple rounds of massive protests, which often escalated into violence, and many say police suppression. Local citizens used LIHKG to exchange time-based information, express outrage, raise funds, call for protest actions, alert fellow protesters to danger, and create solidarity. They are no slackers! As a result, a leaderless "fluid" citizenry has emerged, forming a new kind of "democratic movement" never seen before in Hong Kong. For the young people, social media are never the same anymore. With platforms like LIHKG, the "social" in social media has meant far more than "liking" commentaries or watching things indifferently.

■Writer's Profile

John Erni is a university professor at Hong Kong Baptist University. He thinks everyday culture is complex but always enchanting.