Editorial : Say no to vigilante justice and beautification of violence

Multiple violent conflicts between people holding different political views have happened since the start of the storm over the extradition bill. Of these incidents, the Yuen Long attacks carried out by men in white T-shirts on July 21 were the most shocking. Nevertheless, scenes of attacks by people in black have also surfaced every now and then. In recent days, there has seemed to be an upward trend in such gang beatings, with the degree of violence also intensifying. Take the multiple gang beatings in Yuen Long last Saturday. Someone's face was covered in blood after he was beaten up. Another begged for mercy on his knees but the attack did not stop. Few bystanders stepped in to help. Even the one who tried to dissuade the assailants seemed to be mainly acting out of consideration of the media's presence.

It is true that everything has a cause. For example, one of the attacked had argued with the crowd and confronted them by holding a broken glass bottle before being beaten up. Still, that does not mean it was justified for the people to besiege and assault him with foldable stools. Even for all the wrongdoings by the government and the police force during the storm over the extradition bill, violent acts should never be condoned by society. As violence has continued to escalate over the past few months, propaganda operations justifying and beautifying violence have also been stepped up. While at first violence was advocated to "challenge the government's organs", the objective then became "destroying objects but hurting no people". Recently, there has been thinking that acts of vigilantism should be carried out. In essence, all this is merely "excuses" to justify the escalation of violence.

The "valiant" camp claims that they are only "using force to stop violence" in the face of the police and the men in white. But however lofty their arguments may seem to be, vigilantism is vigilantism. Even if the expression has been changed to "using force to stop violence", the essence of their behaviour is still vigilante justice or violent extrajudicial punishment.

The emergence of the "vigilante" rationale marks the critical point of violence escalation. Propaganda operations justifying vigilante justice are a test of the tolerance of society. If even the rationale of vigilante justice can be connived at and tacitly accepted, no one can guarantee vigilante squads or armed militias will not come into existence in the future. Hong Kong could then become a society where everyone resorts to violence with fighting scenes similar to those of a civil war. It is one thing that people are not satisfied with the way the police enforce the law. However, that does not mean vigilantism should be justified. People with knowledge must come up with every possible way and make concerted efforts to stop Hong Kong from descending further.

明報社評2019.09.24：「私了」挑戰容忍度 美化暴力助長仇恨

暴力吞噬香港，仇恨不斷蔓延，暴力愈演愈烈固然令人憂慮，更可怕的是美化、合理化暴力的文宣也在不斷升級，圍毆「私了」說成是「除暴安良」和「人民自衛」 ，甚至還有所謂「獅鳥」的形象化標記，作為「合理化」私了的文宣工具。施暴行惡沒有藉口，不管是否穿著制服、白衣還是黑衣，任何私刑、私了行為都不能接受，若說「白色恐怖」堪憂，「黑色恐怖」同樣叫人不寒而慄。暴力是一種瘟疫，不斷毒害人心，破壞文明開放社會根基，香港不能失去免於恐懼的自由，社會要向暴力說不，更要向美化暴力的歪理說不。

反修例風暴以來，不同政見市民不止一次發生暴力衝突，當中尤以7．21元朗白衣人襲擊事件最為震撼；另一邊廂，黑衣人襲擊施暴的畫面，亦斷斷續續出現。這類私了圍毆情况，近日似乎有顯著加劇勢頭，暴力程度也在變本加厲。以周六晚元朗多宗圍毆事件為例，有人被打至血流披面，有人即使跪地求饒依然捱打受襲，在場制止者寥寥，就算有人出言試圖勸阻，主要也只是顧慮傳媒鏡頭。

誠然，任何事情總有前因，例如有被打者之前手執破玻璃樽與人爭執對峙，然而不代表一擁而上用摺櫈圍毆攻擊，就是可以接受的行為。反修例風暴中，政府和警方縱有千般不是，不代表社會應該縱容暴力行為。過去數月暴力不斷升級，合理化和美化暴力的文宣操作亦變本加厲，由最初的「挑戰政府機關」，到之後的「毁物不傷人」，再到近期的「私了」邏輯，實際都是為升級暴力堆砌「理由」。

有「勇武派」聲言，面對警方和白衣人，他們不過是「以武制暴」；然而不管理論堆砌得如何冠冕堂皇，私了就是私了，即使換了「以武制暴」等表述，本質仍是訴諸暴力行私刑。

私了邏輯的出現，標誌暴力升級來到關鍵時刻，合理化私刑的文宣操作，正測試社會容忍度，如果連私了邏輯也得到縱容默許，誰都不敢保證未來不會出現「治安隊」或「武裝民團」，香港有可能成為一個人人訴諸暴力的社會，出現儼如內戰般的武鬥場面。市民不滿警方執法是一回事，然而絕對不能接受私了合理化，有識之士必須想方設法，合力阻止香港繼續沉淪。

■Glossary

vigilantism : the practice of trying to prevent crime or punish criminals in their community

dissuade : to persuade sb not to do sth

lofty : deserving praise because of its high moral quality