Australian in HK：1967 riots & 2019 protests

Writers make the point that even though the Portuguese army took action in Macao, disorder continued, with the result that the Portuguese government gave in to many of the leftist demands and the colony in effect came under the control of Beijing.

Is this where Hong Kong is heading? A breakdown of law and order, resulting in direct rule from Beijing? In 1967 the British administration was able to avoid such an outcome. Can the 2019 Hong Kong government do the same?

The 1967 Hong Kong riots lasted for 8 months and resulted in 51 deaths and 832 people injured. Learning about and from 1967 might be one way to help Hong Kong in 2019.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm