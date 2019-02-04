Editorial：Moderates should make themselves heard

A "violent weekend" has seemingly become the norm in Hong Kong, with the only question being where the "battlefield" is. Last Saturday there was a call for the so-called "Clean up Hong Kong" operation. There was worry that a serious clash would break out between the "Yellows" and the "Blues" over "Lennon Walls" in many districts. Though ultimately just sporadic quarrels and scuffles broke out, the atmosphere of polarity and hate between the two camps can be felt everywhere. Violence makes people lose their minds. It makes people feel a surge of excitement having taken revenge on others but fail to see the serious harm brought about by what violence breeds. As the atmosphere of "an eye for an eye" is permeating society rapidly, Hong Kong can "die of" violence, as it were, if it does not disown violence.

The divide in society has continued to deepen in recent years, so much so that the moderates and centrists have also been stigmatised. They are either accused of pretending to be moderates but being in fact establishmentarian or said to be sitting on the fence or supporting appeasement. Many people even believe that Hong Kong society has become so polarised that the moderates have lost their place. It is true that political parties or candidates that ran for election in recent years as moderates or centrists have mostly lost. But the situation has been closely related to the proportional representative voting system. Several CUHK surveys commissioned by this newspaper in recent months show that even in such a highly polarised atmosphere, more than 20% of respondents identify themselves as moderates, making up the second biggest proportion of the total after the moderate democrats, which constitute 30% or so. Together with people without political allegiance, the moderates make up nearly 40% of the total in each survey. We cannot underestimate the numbers and strength of the moderates and centrists simply because of their performance in elections.

No doubt society changes perpetually, so do the definitions of "moderates" and "centrists". Those who were called "radicals" in the past might now be rather "moderate". But it has to be pointed out that real moderates and centrists also have their principles and demands. They are not blind compromisers. According to a CUHK survey, most moderates are also against the amendments and of the opinion that the mere withdrawal of the amendment bill is not enough. They too demand that the government establish an independent commission of inquiry. The biggest difference between the moderates (or centrists) and those at the opposite ends of the political spectrum is that the former are more willing to put themselves in the others' shoes so as to facilitate social progress through pragmatic dialogue. They too are worried that "One country, two systems" is too slanted towards "one country", thus squeezing the space of "two systems". But they do not stick to ideology in every matter. They understand that crossing the red lines of "one country" will endanger Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is moving closer to the worst-case scenario. Society has to help itself and must not let a handful of violent people push Hong Kong off the cliff. It is hoped that all those who cherish Hong Kong will step forward and say "no" to violence so that Hong Kong society will be back on the track of "peace, rationality and non-violence", think calmly and seek a way out.

明報社評 2019.09.23：香港社會須自救 中間派勿再沉默

「暴力周末」持續，汽油彈催淚彈橫飛，搶警槍險象環生。

現今香港，「暴力周末」彷彿已成例行公事，分別只在於「戰場」在哪。剛過去的周六，由於出現了所謂「清潔香港」呼籲，外界一度擔心，多區會因為「連儂牆」問題爆發「藍黃大衝突」，雖然最終只有零星爭執衝突，然而藍黃對立仇恨氣氛，仍然隨處可以感受得到。暴力蠱惑人心，令人只看到眼前以武力報仇雪恨之快，卻看不到後遺症傷害之大，以暴易暴以牙還牙氛圍，在社會不斷蔓延，再不與暴力切割，香港有可能「死於」暴力。

近年香港社會撕裂持續加深，溫和中間派亦遭污名化，要麼被懷疑是「假中間、真建制」，要麼被指騎牆、奉行妥協主義，云云，很多人甚至認為，香港社會兩極化，中間派已無立錐之地。誠然，近年打着「溫和中間派」旗號的政黨或參選人，大多鎩羽而歸，然而這一情况，跟選舉比例代表制度有密切關係。從近月本報委託中大所作的數次民調都可見到，即使在當前高度兩極化的氛圍，自認是「中間派」的受訪者仍然超過兩成，比重之高僅次於溫和民主派的三成許，若將中間派與「無黨無派」受訪者加起來，每次都有接近四成，不能僅僅因為選舉表現，就低估溫和中間派的人數和分量。

當然，社會不斷變化，「溫和」與「中間派」的定義也在不斷推移，昔日的「激進者」，現在可能顯得甚為「溫和」，然而必須指出，真正的溫和中間派，一樣有原則有訴求，並非盲目的折衷主義者。中大民調顯示，大多數中間派市民一樣反對修例、一樣認為政府撤回修例並不足夠、一樣要求政府成立獨立調查委員會。溫和中間派與政治光譜兩極力量的最大分別，在於他們更願意換位思考，透過務實對話推動社會前行；他們一樣擔心「一國兩制」變得太過向「一國」傾斜，令「兩制」空間縮窄，但他們並非事事意識形態掛帥，也明白一旦踰越了「一國」紅線，將置香港於險境。

香港正在步向最壞的局面，社會必須自救，勿讓小撮暴力分子將香港推落懸崖，期望所有珍惜香港的人挺身而出，向暴力說不，推動社會回歸「和理非」軌迹，冷靜思考，尋求破解困局。

■Glossary

scuffle：a short and not very violent fight or struggle

stigmatise：to treat sb in a way that makes them feel that they are very bad or unimportant

sit on the fence：to avoid becoming involved in deciding or influencing sth