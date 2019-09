Ask & Learn聞問切：Board（上）

答:在解說 go overboard 之前,首先要談談overboard的board。

Board 有很多不同的意思,但一般指木板,故黑板叫blackboard。Overboard 的board 是船上的甲板,但overboard 並不是指在甲板上面,而是超出甲板範圍,可搭配不同動詞,如:

‧The little boy fell overboard.

‧I was thrown overboard by my friends as a joke.

Fall overboard和be thrown overboard意思就是從甲板掉進水裏,有身不由己之意。Go overboard 卻是自己走過了頭,越過甲板圍欄掉進水裏,自作自受,引伸解作過猶不及,例如:Tom tends to go overboard with his weekend revelry, and has difficulties getting up on Monday morning to go to work. Tom往往周末玩樂過了頭,星期一早上起不了牀去上班。

■Have you got any questions about English usage? Don't hesitate to send them to us!

譚景輝 (english@mingpao.com)