【明報專訊】Ask anyone and they'll tell you that Hortense has a reputation (名聲) as a go-getter. "It's a title I am proud of," Hortense said. "In that case, maybe you can tell me what a go-getter is," Holly inquired. "To tell you the truth, I don't know," Hortense confessed (承認). For their information, a go-getter is an aggressive (有衝勁的) individual determined to make a success of his life.