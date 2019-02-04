A Journey Backwards : District Unknown — the masked band in Afghanistan

Conservatism might be too much a euphemism (委婉語) here for autocracy. Largely under the influence of "conservatives", Afghanistan had little tolerance for progressive art forms like rock music. Described by the band members themselves as a land of "steel gates, iron bars, flood lights, razor wires, and guys with machine guns", the country punished non-conformists with harsh death threats, urgent enough to have kept the band members masked during their early music career. Nevertheless, the band continued to gain popularity at home and abroad. For a short spell (一段時間), it presented an unprecedented hope for possibilities.

In the past, masked activities might have been very foreign to Hong Kong. Thanks to our acceptable air quality and our general freedom of expression, very few civil activities require participants to hide their identities. This past summer, however, citizens have seen more violence by thugs and authority over their rights to gather and protest. Ironically, masked performance of the middle-eastern District Unknown almost echoes our immediate surroundings.

As outspoken as they were, band members were fully aware of the growing danger of their musical activities. "If the Taliban find me, they will cut me two times. Like this and this," gestured one of their members against his own neck in Rockabul, a documentary about the band. Underneath the mask, the big boy at the time of filming shrugged off the danger with a smile.

Sounds do not hurt. Bullets and knives do. Why put people under the latter for the pursuit of the former?

Coming up at the 9th Human Rights Documentary Film Festival in Hong Kong (27 Sep-4 Oct), Rockabul may strike a distant chord with our traumatised hometown.

For more information, please visit: https://hrfilm.amnesty.org.hk/

