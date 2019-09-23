名人教英文：出假招、請君入甕

也有政治分析認為，五大訴求中政府只回應了第一項的「撤回」，不過是政治上的「出假招」，企圖模糊焦點，目的可能是以退為進、聲東擊西。

初聽到林鄭月娥的撤回宣布，個人的第一個反應，覺得這是一個 decoy。

Decoy 原本是狩獵用語，指用一隻馴鴨作為誘捕野鴨的工具，亦廣泛用於戰爭、間諜及打擊罪案行動當中，是以人、物或事來誘騙對方作出某種回應的行為，a decoy is a person or thing used to trick the enemy into doing something。

也即是說，a decoy 等於 a bait，誘餌，有等人上釣、請君入甕之意，to lure or entice a person or an animal into a trap，誘使墮入陷阱。

‧Carrie Lam's announcement of "withdrawal" is nothing but a decoy, aiming to divert attention from the other four demands. 林鄭的「撤回」宣布不過是個圈套，是想模糊其他四個訴求的焦點。

‧The undercover officer acted as a decoy to catch the protesters. 那個警察臥底扮作誘餌，以捉拿示威者。

（在此稍作補充：網上的警察 decoy 例句，要緝拿的對象都係殺人犯、毒犯等等，不像在香港，目標竟然可以是爭取民主的抗爭者。）

‧The decoy force tricked the enemy into attacking prematurely. 我軍部隊佯攻，成功誘使敵方提前進攻。

‧He used a whistle to decoy the birds within range. 他用一隻哨子來誘騙周圍的雀鳥。

而出假招是 do a feint，源起於拳擊、劍擊等運動，指 a deceptive or pretended blow，扮右手出擊，但左手的招式才是真着。

‧The boxer feinted with his right and then quickly swung a left. 拳手假裝打出右拳，然後快速揮出左拳。

‧Carrie Lam's "withdrawal" announcement is a mere feint to cover up her other moves. 林鄭的「撤回」宣布只是一記假招，用來掩飾她的其他後着。

要幫助記牢 decoy 與 feint 兩個字，有以下的方法：

首先買一本由 A 到 Z 的字母系列電話簿，不是用來記電話，而是用來抄下生字，把 decoy 寫進 D 的一頁，feint 就抄入 F 的一欄。把這本簿子隨身攜帶，一有空就拿出來翻掀一下。

而在腦袋裏，可以有這樣的聯想：話說西方人舊時狩獵多用一隻馴鴨作陷阱誘餌，而 decoy 不就原有 duck cage 之意：DECOY。

另詐病、扮嘢，英文會說 to feign sickness 、feign surprise 詐諦作驚訝狀。To feign 作假，發音與 a feint 相似，就容易聯想到 FEINT。

■文︰毛孟靜

電郵︰claudiabowring@gmail.com