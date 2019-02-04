Editorial : Frank dialogue to reduce polarisation

The storm over the amendment remains. Late last month Chief Executive Carrie Lam proposed the building of a platform for dialogue, and Secretaries of Departments and Directors of Bureaux will visit the communities to talk directly with citizens. After nearly a month's preparations, the specific arrangements have finally emerged. The platforms for dialogue will take three forms. There will be sessions that allow citizens to sign up freely, sessions whose participants are chosen to represent citizens from all social strata, and sessions for different sectors. The first kind of community dialogue will take place next week, and all citizens in Hong Kong can sign up to it. There will be a draw to choose one hundred or so attendants. Lam said that the overriding principles are that the participants must be diverse and their stances must not be taken into consideration; that the session must be as transparent as possible and the media must be allowed to cover it on the scene; and that the topics must be open so as to allow all kinds of opinions to be aired.

Back when the government pressed ahead with the amendments, it did so wilfully and stubbornly, paying no regard to public sentiment. As a result, the public's trust in the government was destroyed overnight. Even though Carrie Lam is building a platform for dialogue, citizens are sceptical about whether the government is willing to listen to public opinion with an open mind, and rightly so. Judging from society's reactions, it is obvious that all sides have reservations about the platform. University students have declared that they will not meet with Carrie Lam and have reiterated the "five major demands; all non-negotiable". Some citizens argue that the dialogue has come too late and that if the government is not sincere about responding to the demands, the dialogue will be meaningless. Some citizens are suspicious that the government will record the personal information of attendants and will "settle the scores" later. As for political parties, the pan-democrats are of course apathetic, arguing that the platform is a public relations exercise and an "empty talk session". Pro-establishment parties are not very optimistic either, and are worried about the security arrangements when high-ranking government officials visit the communities.

The District Council elections will be held late this year. Thanks to the storm over the amendment, different political parties have different calculations. Look no further than the dialogue session between high-ranking government officials and district councillors this week — not only was it boycotted by many pan-democratic district councillors, but some pro-establishment district councillors also failed to show up, distancing themselves from the government in every way. It can be objectively said that the antagonism between the government and the public is such that a platform for dialogue will do little to ease the tensions. High-ranking officials must be mentally prepared to be surrounded by protesters and used as a punchbag. However, even if the government is not supported by political parties and is "greeted" by protesters, it should still try to engage in dialogue with citizens. It must not stop trying to do so after dabbling in it just because the people give them one or two hard times. Otherwise high-ranking government officials will give the impression that they do not have the courage to face the public, which will deepen the divide between the government and the public.

明報社評2019.09.20：坦誠對話減兩極化 持之以恒重建信任

政府下周四舉行首場社區對話，沒有多少人敢樂觀看好，有人懷疑成效，有人質疑是公關騷，然而對話總比訴諸暴力好，就算再難也應嘗試。信任破壞容易建立難，反修例風波令官民關係破裂，對話最大作用，不是即時找出解決問題的答案，而是建立溝通橋樑，減少誤解對立，嘗試重建信任，為尋找出路奠下基礎。

反修例風暴不息，上月底行政長官林鄭月娥提出搭建對話平台，由她與司局長落區跟市民直接對話，經過近一個月籌備，具體安排終見眉目，對話平台有3種形式，包括市民自由報名、抽取代表社會各階層的市民，以及界別對話。第一種形式的社區對話，首場下周舉行，全港市民均可報名，以抽籤方式選出百多人出席。林鄭表示，對話平台的大原則，包括對象要廣泛、不分立場；盡量公開透明，讓傳媒可以在現場採訪；議題要開放，希望百花齊放。

政府漠視民情，一意孤行強推修例，市民對政府的信任毁於一旦，即使現在林鄭搭建對話平台，市民懷疑當局會否虛心聆聽民意，也是理所當然。觀乎社會反應，各方看待對話平台，明顯有不少保留。大專學界表明不會與林鄭見面，重申「五大訴求缺一不可」。有市民認為對話來得太遲，如果政府沒有誠意回應訴求，對話亦無意思；有市民則懷疑，當局會記下出席者資料，未來會秋後算帳，云云。政黨方面，泛民固然大潑冷水，質疑對話平台是公關騷、「吹水會」，至於建制派政黨似乎亦不太樂觀，又擔心高官落區保安安排。

區議會選舉年底舉行，在反修例風暴之下，不同黨派各有盤算，單看本周政府高官與區議員的對話會，莫說很多泛民區議員杯葛，就連部分建制派區議員亦沒有出席，處處與政府保持距離。平情而論，以當前官民對立氛圍，對話平台對緩和現時局勢的作用相當有限，高官落區必須有「被圍」和當「沙包」捱罵的心理準備，然而就算得不到政黨支持、又要面對示威者「招呼」，政府仍應設法嘗試與民對話，絕對不能因為吃一兩次大苦頭，便淺嘗輒止，否則只會令人覺得高官不敢面對市民，加深官民隔閡。

■Glossary

settle a score : to hurt or punish sb who has harmed or cheated you in the past

apathetic : showing no interest or enthusiasm

punchbag : a target for hostility