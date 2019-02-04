A Little English：The ants and the eleph-ant 2

"What a dreadful situation," they grumbled. "Why can't they get along and stop causing so many problems for us. Now the elephant has hidden herself in the shed and that doesn't make us look good! Visitors come to see the only pink and white elephant in the region and all they see is a yard crawling with (爬滿) ants! It's time to send in some professional help."

So they transferred a few anteaters into the enclosure and these quickly got down to clearing the troublesome insects. But the tiny creatures were not intimidated and sent word to their cousins, the black ants. These proved not much of a match for the well-equipped anteaters and so they sent for the red ants. After all, there are over 12,000 species of ant, the largest number among the social insects and any living thing antagonises them at its peril. Many species rise and fall and go extinct and this would not make much of an impact on the overall ecology. But ants are crucial to the survival of the natural world. Their death could well lead to an environmental disaster from which larger mammals, including humans, could not recover.

In retaliation, the zookeepers brought in armadillos and anyone with a thick skin. Alas, violence and destruction escalated on both sides. There was no peace at the zoo. Finally, this situation came to the attention of the Head Zookeeper.

"What's going on here? The ants have always gone about their business industriously and not bothered anyone. They must harbour (心懷) some terrible grievance. It's our job to find out what is upsetting them and to defuse the situation. You know very well we all live on the edge of a vast jungle and there is the constant threat of the army of driver ants on the march. If they seize this opportunity, all our lives will be in danger!"

■Something to think about

1. What solutions would you come up with if you were:

A. Head Zookeeper

B. Maintenance staff

C. An ant

2. Language puzzle: elephants are usually grey. What is a "white elephant"? When would someone see a pink elephant?