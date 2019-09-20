Coming up for Air：Resilience

That was in June. Since then the crisis has only worsened with both sides now more polarised than ever. So great is this crisis that it has completely changed the rhythm, pace and routine of our fair city and the people who live and work here.

Weekends are no longer days of rest. On those days the city is engulfed in the now familiar pattern of peaceful protests followed by raging battles between protesters and the police while government officials huddle in the safety of their bunkers and castles.

Come Monday the city struggles to return to a semblance (假象) of normalcy. Clean-up crews and, more recently, MTR staff, work overtime to clear the debris and clean the blood left from the weekend's protests. Hongkongers go back to work more tired than they were when the weekend first started. News reports, raw footage, memes, propaganda, and outright lies abound in what happened over the weekend, who was responsible for what, and the all-important question that, in one form or another, will be endlessly debated throughout the week: "who threw the first punch?"

The cycle of emotions that one experiences following a weekend of protest and violence has also become a familiar one. Anger and sadness followed by helplessness and defiance. The other day a friend asked me how I was doing and I told him that I cry less now which I took to be a bad sign.

Yet amidst all the turmoil and uncertainty, Bleak House Books is still open for business. To be honest the time when I feel most empowered as a Hongkonger and as a human being is not when I attend protests, write angry posts and essays, or give myself a hoarse voice yelling "heung gong yan ga yau!".

It is when I flip on the lights at the bookshop in the morning, open the shades, and start to tackle the day's activities of cataloguing books, featuring them on our social media feeds, and greeting customers who make the trek (長途跋涉) to the bookshop.

This is my own act of defiance, and as a fellow bookseller put it, "resilience", against a government that has all but given up on its own people and the society in which they live and work.

A few days ago I received an email from a former customer. In it he told me that he had just posted a parcel of books as a donation to the bookshop. He then wrote the following:

"I have not come back to your shop since my visit in late May because the first million-people-walk took place in early June, and thereafter, Hong Kong has entered its own version of the Dark Ages, and for most of the past three months my heart, like many others, has been wrapped in dark clouds. I sincerely hope the social turmoil we are going through now has not shattered your passion to manage a bookshop here. And I hope to visit again when our air is less polluted by tear gas."

This was my reply:

I, too, share your sentiments and feelings. The sadness, frustration, and hopelessness. There is a lot to be pessimistic about.

However, every time the government sinks to a new low, the people of Hong Kong demonstrate to me that there is yet some hope for humanity through their actions and their words.

So no I'm not throwing in the towel yet. I will keep fighting and persist as long as I can. If I close up shop (停業) it will be on own accord and on my own terms, not because of anything the government has done or will do.

香港人加油!

◆Writer's Profile：

Albert Wan is the co‑founder and proprietor of Bleak House Books, an English language bookstore in San Po Kong.

Email: albert@bleakhousebooks.com.hk