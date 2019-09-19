Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
2 A tool for keeping hair tidy. It has many teeth — not sharp.
6 To throw away something no longer wanted: to get _______ of it.
7 You are hot, cold, dizzy, and your bones ache, You say: "I feel _______."
9 A tiny wingless hard-working insect that lives with thousands of others.
11 To make good tea add hot water then leave it to _______ for a while.
■Clues Down
1 A hospital room where patients stay until they are well.
3 A person who refuses to obey the law; a criminal.
4 A: Let's go out for a walk, B.
B: I'm busy just now, but I'll be finished _____ eleven.
5 An adjective meaning that something can be eaten: it is _____.
8 To remain in a place; not move away. "_______ there until I come back."
10 Abbreviation for a non-metric weight — about half a kilogram.