名人教英文：Make a song and dance about 小題大做，反應過度

格里：我剛才見你在飲水機旁跟一位同事閑談，她是誰？我以前沒見過她，是新聘的嗎？

Amber: Oh, that's Maffie Daley. She's not exactly new. She's been in our department for three months or more. She's our Events Organiser.

安伯：啊，她叫馬菲．戴利，也不算新同事了，在我們部門工作已經最少三個月，是我們的活動籌辦人。

Gerry: What's she like?

格里：她是個怎樣的人？

Amber: Well, she's very good at her job, but a bit difficult to deal with at times.

安伯：她很能幹，但有時不易應付。

Gerry: How do you mean?

格里：怎麽這樣說？

Amber: Well, if something's not exactly as she wants, she makes a fuss. Last week for example, publicity material she'd ordered was a day late and she made a real song and dance about it.

安伯：假如有些事不如她所願，她會嘮叨個不停。上星期，她定購的宣傳品遲了一天送到，她就嘮叨了半天。

Gerry: Maybe she needed it urgently.

格里：也許宣傳品是她急着要用的。

Amber: Oh no, she didn't need it for another week.

安伯：不是，她一個星期之後才用得着。

Gerry: Oh well, I'd say that was overdoing it.

格里：那麽，她真是小題大做了。

Make a song and dance about something 直譯是「為某事而演出一場歌舞」，意思是把不大要緊的事當作天大要事般看待，反應過度，例如：(1) There is nothing to make a song and dance about（沒有什麽值得緊張的事）。(2) It is only a speck of dirt on your shoes, so don't make such a song and dance about it（你的鞋子有一點污垢而已，不要那麽緊張吧）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。