Editorial : Transparency needed in investigation of derailment

This year marks the 40th anniversary of the opening of the MTR. But serious train accidents have happened one after another. When testing its new signalling system in the early morning of one day in March, two trains collided at the Central interchange because of a software issue. That was the first time a train collision had happened since it came to operation 40 years previously. Though the trains were not carrying passengers at the time, the wreckage was a frightening scene. What was unexpected was that just half a year later a derailment, more serious in nature, would happen. There were around 500 people on board. The train came apart into two pieces, with three carriages coming off the track and some train doors separated from the body. What was fortunate was that part of the train had already entered the platform of Hung Hom Station and the train had significantly slowed, reducing the impact. The train did not flip over and no one was thrown out of the car. The small number of people who were injured were merely experiencing discomfort in their shoulders and the neck, minor abrasions and shock.

There are no train accidents more serious in nature than collisions and derailments. They are unacceptable even when testing is being conducted, let alone in the rush hour when the trains were packed with passengers. It is a great blessing that the most serious derailment in the history of the MTR has not resulted in heavy casualties. The MTR has described the incident as "serious" and "extraordinary". It has not only apologised to passengers but also announced the establishment of a commission tasked with the investigation of the cause of the accident.

In recent years MTR trains have been beset by accidents. In 2017 a defect in the signalling system of the Kwun Tong line caused the breakdown of train services for over ten hours. In late 2018 the Tsuen Wan line, Kwun Tong line, Island line and Tseung Kwan O line broke down concurrently. This year has seen the collision of trains and derailment one after another. The incidents have been increasingly serious in nature. Not only have they affected citizens' daily lives, but they have also put passengers' safety at risk. The public is concerned about the ageing of the MTR system as well as whether the company's budget for the maintenance force and expenditure on maintenance is sufficient. The MTR should find out the truth of the accident as soon as possible and take more measures to ensure rail safety with a view to preventing similar incidents from happening and putting the minds of passengers at rest.

We live in the post-truth era. The modus operandi of those who spread propaganda is to mingle half-truths at best with so-called "unsolved mysteries". One example is the obscure "relatives of the dead" in the story that "people were killed at Prince Edward Station". At a time of restlessness in Hong Kong, rumours spread easily. When the MTR conducts an in-depth investigation into the derailment and verifies its findings in a methodical way, it should also enhance transparency as much as it can. Whenever there is a major finding, the MTR should inform the public at an appropriate time to prevent unnecessary speculation in society. The MTR's invitation of foreign experts to participate in the investigation is one way of increasing credibility. At such an eventful time for the MTR, many of its employees are exhausted both physically and mentally. There were passengers who criticised the MTR for doing a messy job in evacuating passengers yesterday and the insufficient number of staff offering assistance. The authorities should conduct a review on whether recent manpower arrangements are sufficient to handle sudden, serious incidents and ensure that the quality of its routine maintenance has not been affected by recent events in society.

明報社評2019.09.18：港鐵出軌流言湧動 速查早公布安人心

港鐵發生歷來最嚴重載客列車出軌事故，3節車卡出軌，事件中8人輕傷，實屬不幸中之大幸，若非當時列車已減速入站，後果不堪設想。

今年是港鐵通車40周年，然而列車嚴重事故卻一再發生。今年3月，港鐵凌晨測試新信號系統期間，由於軟件問題，中環站交匯處發生列車碰撞意外，成為港鐵40年來首宗相撞事故，雖然出事列車並未載客，然而車廂損毁嚴重，叫人觸目驚心，未料半年後港鐵發生更嚴重列車出軌事故，事發時車上載有約500人，列車甩開分為兩段，3節車廂出軌，有車門鬆脫，可幸當時列車部分車廂已駛入紅磡站月台，車速顯著減慢，撞擊力大減，車廂沒有翻側，無人拋出車外，數名傷者只是肩頸不適、輕微擦傷和受驚。

鐵路事故莫大於撞車和出軌，就算測試期間發生亦不能接受，何况是在滿載乘客的繁忙時間。今次是港鐵歷來最嚴重出軌意外，未有釀成重大傷亡，實屬萬幸。港鐵形容事故「嚴重」、「罕見」，除了向乘客致歉，同時亦宣布會成立委員會，調查意外成因。

近年港鐵列車事故頻生，2017年觀塘線信號故障服務受阻逾10小時，2018年底荃灣線、觀塘線、港島線、將軍澳線「四線齊癱」，再到今年接連發生撞車出軌意外，事態一次比一次嚴重，不僅影響市民日常通勤，還關乎乘客安全，外界對港鐵系統老化存有疑慮，亦有人關注港鐵維修人手和經費預算是否足夠。港鐵應盡快查明事件，採取更多措施確保鐵路安全，避免再有同類事故發生，好讓乘客安心。

後真相時代，將半真半假材料，與一些似是而非的所謂「疑團」共冶一爐，是文宣操作慣常伎倆，「太子站打死人」中從未有人見過的「死者家屬」正是一例。當前香港人心浮動，謠言很易擴散，港鐵深入調查出軌事故反覆求證之餘，亦應盡量提高透明度，若有重大發現，應適時向外界通報，以免社會有不必要揣測。港鐵邀請外國專家參與調查，可以是提高公信力的方法。港鐵正值多事之秋，不少員工身心俱疲，昨天出軌意外，有乘客批評疏散情况混亂，亦未有足夠職員協助，當局應檢視近期人手管理安排，是否足以應付重大突發事故，同時確保日常維修工作質量，不會受到近期事件影響。

■Glossary

put sb's mind at rest : to make someone feel less anxious or worried

modus operandi : a way of doing sth that is typical of a particular person or group

methodical : a methodical way of doing sth is careful and uses an ordered system