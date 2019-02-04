AV Bi-weekly : From loyal fan to manipulator

THE PRODUCTION features an impressive cast, led by two strong female actresses — X Files star Gillian Anderson playing Margo and Cinderella star Lily James as Eve. The curtain goes up showing the radiant Margo, at the peak of her acting career, showered with accolades. In her dressing room, however, she can't withhold worrisome signs of having reached 40, which may mark a decline of fame and flame. Soon enters Eve, Margo's superfan and has appeared to have finally grasped a long awaited moment to see the superstar up close. The scheming young lady, of course, doesn't just mean to greet and meet.

THE SENSUAL chemistry between the duo accounts for the success of the production and creates excitement for viewers. Anderson's portrayal of Margo is enigmatic, sprinkled with humour and cynicism. Apart from delivering the ego of a superstar, the FBI agent actress unfolds Margo's candid self — her insecurity of turning middle-aged and finally coming to terms with the demons in her heart. Viewers will also applaud James, starring opposite Anderson, for the tremendous energy injected into the building of Eve. It feels like riding on a roller coaster seeing Eve transforming herself from being a loyal fan of Margo's to becoming a masterful manipulator!

THE STAGE adaptation of the movie bestows a unique experience upon audiences — being in a live setting with the performers. It is the backstage where most events take place and how the lives of Margo and Eve, the diva-to-be, intertwine. From the beginning to the end, the large mirror in an actress's dressing room tours viewers through the characters' inner journeys. Video technology comes into play too to completely disclose the good and the bad and the most private. All About Eve is indeed all about human grace and weaknesses.

■Glossary

amass 積聚

earmark 記下

radiant 光彩照人的

accolade 讚揚

sensual 感官的

cynicism 憤世嫉俗

candid 率直的

manipulator 操縱者

intertwine 纏繞在一起

■Quiz

Matching (photo 2)

Audio: link.mingpao.com/14262.htm

■By Venny Lai, a former Language Instructor at the PolyU and an experienced teacher of English Language and Literature