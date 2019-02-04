Editorial : 100 days into HK crisis

Violence has kept escalating over the past ten weeks or so. The level of force used by radical protesters or police officers has not been seen after the 1967 riots. The number of tear gas canisters fired by the police in this month so far has been nearly that of the previous two months in total, a sign that the force has adopted an increasingly tough strategy in response to the unrest. However, that has not led to more restraint in acts of violence, which have actually been escalating instead. Even several weeks ago, it was unimaginable to most people that scenes of petrol bomb-hurling and arson attacks would become almost the norm of violent storming today.

Last Sunday more than 80 petrol bombs were hurled in the surroundings of the government headquarters alone. At Wan Chai, two traffic officers were attacked by at least three petrol bombs and resorted to drawing their pistols at one time as a warning. That triggered a strong reaction from the Junior Police Officers' Association, which said officers facing any organised petrol bomb attack are entitled to protect themselves and others by using "proportional force or weapons", including live ammunition, to stop it. Petrol bombs can be fatal weapons. No matter how much discontent one feels towards the police, it is not justified to "avenge and kill". According to the police force's guidelines, in order to control the situation, officers can use force one level higher than the opponent. However, the level of violence as seen in the current situation has already reached the critical point at which lives could be lost anytime. The police must remain calm and rational to avoid sparking off an uncontrollable situation.

All sides of society must consider the question of violence seriously. The police and the authorities also have to rethink how to curb disorder in a truly effective manner. The police's ways of law enforcement have repeatedly provoked controversies. The latest poll shows that more than 70% of people think the police have used excessive force. On a scale where a score of 10 represents "total trust", the respondents on average give the police only 2.89. Nearly half of the respondents even give 0, meaning no trust at all. The police ought to review themselves humbly regarding the public's severe questioning of its fairness and professionalism when enforcing the law. At the beginning of this month, Chief Executive Carrie Lam announced four measures including the official withdrawal of the extradition bill. Still, 75% of respondents think those were not enough and 70% of them think the government should at least set up an independent commission of inquiry. The withdrawal of the bill and an independent inquiry are the two keys to solving the crisis. The government should respond to public sentiment and launch an independent inquiry into the storm over the extradition bill.

明報社評2019.09.17：危城百日港未見出路 暴力不息各方須反思

反修例風暴百日，香港未見出路，汽油彈、催淚彈蹤影處處，社會兩極化加劇，地區衝突愈演愈烈，政府回應未符民情，警方執法屢惹爭議，遏止暴力未許樂觀。來到這一刻，各方都應該靜心反思，怎樣做才是為香港大局着想。暴力只會帶來破壞，不能解決問題。當暴力變本加厲，最新民調仍未見到社會與暴力清晰切割，社會上下有需要反問，究竟什麼樣的暴力才是「不能容忍」；當民調反映近半市民「完全不信任」警方，警隊亦應反思，如何執法才能服眾；當逾七成市民認為政府回應不足，要求當局成立獨立調查委員會，政府亦須反思如何進一步回應民間訴求，為止暴制亂釜底抽薪。

回首過去10多個星期，暴力不斷升級，無論激進示威者還是警員所用的武力，都是自從六七暴動以來所未見。警方本月迄今所用催淚彈數目，幾乎是之前兩月總和，反映警隊應對策略愈來愈強硬，可是暴力事件不僅未見收斂，反而愈演愈烈。就在數周前，相信絕大多數市民仍沒有想過，投擲汽油彈和縱火等場面，如今幾乎成為了暴力衝擊的「指定動作」。

剛過去的周日，單是政府總部一帶，便有超過80枚汽油彈橫飛；在灣仔，有兩名交通警員遭至少3枚汽油彈攻擊，一度拔槍示警。警察隊員佐級協會反應強烈，認為現場警員面對有組織的汽油彈攻擊，有權使用「相應武力或武器」保護自己和他人，包括以實彈槍械制止。汽油彈是足以致命武器，就算不滿警方執法，也不代表可以「殺人雪恨」。根據警隊指引，警員為了控制局面，使用武力程度可以比對方高一個層次，可是當下事態暴力程度，已經來到隨時可以死人的臨界點，警方必須冷靜理智，避免擦槍走火。

社會各界需要認真思考暴力的問題，警方和當局亦應反思怎樣做才能真正有效止暴制亂。警方執法屢惹爭議，最新民調顯示，逾七成人認為警方過分使用武力，若以10分代表「完全信任」，受訪者對警方信任度平均分僅為2.89分，近五成受訪者給予0分，即完全不信任。警方執法公正專業受到嚴重質疑，有必要躬身自省；本月初行政長官林鄭月娥宣布4項行動，包括正式撤回修例，然而七成半受訪者認為並不足夠，當中七成人認為最低限度須成立獨立調查委員會。撤回修例和獨立調查，是化解危機兩把鑰匙，政府應就反修例風暴展開獨立調查，回應民情。

■Glossary

root and branch : completely

resort to sth : to make use of sth, especially sth bad, as a means of achieving sth, often because there is no other possible solution

draw : to take out a weapon, such as a gun or a sword, in order to attack sb