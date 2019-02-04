Culture Express : Grimms' Tales: Heads or Tails?

The protagonists become superheroes. The wolf is no longer wearing the black hat (奸角). The villain is a witch. Do you still remember Hansel and Gretel, the brothers from the candy house story? How do they end up in this adaptation of the tale?

Reading a story is often like watching someone flipping a coin. You use your imaginative power to put yourself into characters' shoes. This is perhaps a chance to renew acquaintance with your childhood friends.

■Giveaway

AFTEC is giving away 6 tickets of Grimm Adventures to Ming Pao readers! To get them, answer the question below and send it with your full name, HKID (first 4 digits) and mobile phone number to english@mingpao.com. The giveaway closes on 30 September 2019. 3 lucky readers will be picked and each will be given 2 tickets. Winners will be individually notified.

Question: What did the story of Little Red Riding Hood teach you?

■Text: Staff Reporter

