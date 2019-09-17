Have a Light Read : How to talk to others

By Malcolm Gladwell

Little Brown and Company; 304 pages.

How do you interact with people that you don't know? How do you decide whether they are trustworthy or not? How do you know if they are likely to be on your side and working with you, or will work against you? These are the questions addressed by Malcolm Gladwell in his latest book.

Gladwell rose to fame with this book The Tipping Point, which examined how ideas and behaviour can suddenly cross a threshold and spread rapidly, and is also known for his book Blink, on the power of first impressions and instinct in making decisions; and Outliers, in which he champions the 10,000-hour rule as the secret behind world-class expertise.

In his trademark style, Gladwell aims to explain the way we think through referencing real-world examples to illustrate his points. He looks at what can go wrong when misinterpretations and misunderstandings arise, with cases such as how Bernie Madoff convinced so many investors to trust him, and how Fidel Castro's Cuban double agents were able to fool the CIA for years. He argues that the tools and strategies that we use to balance trust and safety can often lead us to make the wrong choices. As Gladwell himself states — "Because we don't know how to talk to strangers, we are inviting conflict and misunderstanding in ways that have a profound effect on our lives and our world."

In the world today, where trust is an issue, and barriers are being built between different types of people, knowing how to talk to others and assess their motives and trustworthiness are more important than ever.

■By Kelly and Walsh