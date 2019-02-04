Editorial : Taiwan and the Solomon Islands

Since Tsai Ing-wen was sworn into office, five of Taiwan's allies have switched sides and established relations with mainland China. Of its remaining seventeen allies, six are island nations in the Pacific. With a population of just over 600 thousand, the Solomon Islands is the biggest and most populous of them. If diplomatic ties are indeed severed, it might trigger a domino effect in the region.

Soon after its parliamentary elections in April this year, the Solomon Islands began contemplating switching sides from Taipei to Beijing. It commenced a study spanning half a year. Now it is almost time for a final decision. As can be seen from previous media reports, the diplomatic change is highly likely. No doubt Taipei is very anxious, and at the same time the US is making an all-out effort to help Taiwan. Its ambassador has called on the Solomon authorities multiple times to "show prudence" concerning China's promise of financial aid and not to sever ties with Taiwan rashly. There are reports that the White House has been phoning important politicians of the Solomon Islands on a weekly basis in recent months. Rumour even has it that US Vice President Mike Pence will meet with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare and exert pressure on him during the United Nations meeting. Australia being an ally of the US, its prime minister also phoned Manasseh Sogavare in persuasion, dangling in front of him the relaxation of immigration policies for people of the Solomon Islands.

However, while helping Taiwan diplomatically, the United States is greeted with some scepticism, the greatest of which is about its motive and method. One foreign political heavyweight has pointed out that while the US is preventing other countries from severing ties with Taiwan and establishing relations with Beijing, Washington did exactly the same in 1979. Furthermore, the US does not have the courage to cut ties with Beijing and reestablish relations with Taipei now. While Washington accuses the Chinese government of using loans to line up allies, it only pays lip service to assistance for backward countries. Even when it comes to support for Taiwan, it has never spent a penny on saving Taiwan's diplomatic relations. What the US has done is to let Taiwan's allies haggle with Taipei, meaning that the Taiwanese people have to foot the bill for these rapacious nations. This has led to the accusation that the real motive behind its help to Taiwan is to contain Beijing, and the US's saying that it is doing so to safeguard peace, democracy and freedom in the region is merely a hypocritical pretext. Even if the US manages to help Taiwan keep the Solomon Islands as its ally, it is questionable whether it can help Taiwan retain all its allies.

明報社評2019.09.16：美國全力外交助台 自私虛偽難以持續

近期，南太平洋島國所羅門群島又成了海峽兩岸外交角力的新焦點，在這場角力中，美國再一次毫不掩飾地全力協助台灣，不僅如此，還動員區內盟友澳洲、新西蘭協助。雖然所羅門外長上周訪問台灣，顯示雙方還在溝通，惟該國總理已公開聲言，在經濟和政治方面，台灣對該國「毫無用處」（Taiwan is completely useless to us），但鹿死誰手仍是未知之數。即使台所邦交經美國此番全力「箍煲」得以維持，台灣將邦交國數目的維繫完全信託給美國，而美國完全是出於自身遏制中國的目標，既不願自掏荷包，亦不與中方正面交鋒，只靠煽風點火，挑撥離間，目的自私，表現虛偽，長期看亦難以持續。

自蔡英文上台以來，台灣已經有5個邦交國轉投了大陸，在剩餘的17個邦交國中，有6個是太平洋島國，其中只有60多萬人口的所羅門群島面積最大、人口最多，一旦斷交，可能在區內引發骨牌效應。

自從今年4月議會選舉後，所羅門群島就醞釀將外交關係由台北轉至北京，並宣布為此展開為期半年的研究，現已臨近最後決定的關頭。由早前的新聞報道看，該國的外交轉向很可能發生。台北固然十分焦急，美國亦全力以赴，美國大使多次發言，敦促所羅門對中國的金援承諾應「持謹慎態度」，不要匆促切斷與台灣關係。有報道稱，白宮近月幾乎每周都致電所羅門政要，甚至傳出副總統彭斯將在聯合國會晤所羅門總理索格瓦雷施壓，盟友澳洲總理亦致電所羅門總理游說，用放寬所國移民利誘之。

不過，美國在外交助台的過程中，面對的最大質疑就是本身的動機與做法，有外國政要就指出，美國阻撓別國與台灣斷交與北京建交，但華府在1979年正是這樣做的，而且，美國現在也不敢與北京斷交，轉與台北復交。華府一面指摘中國政府利用貸款去建立邦交，一面卻對援助落後國家口惠而實不至。即使是協助台灣，美國也未為維持台灣的邦交國拿出過一個仙，而只是讓台灣的邦交國再與台北討價還價，讓台灣民眾也為一些需索無度的邦交國付鈔。這不僅令人懷疑美國協助台灣外交的真正動機只是為牽制北京，而其維護區域和平及民主自由的口號，不過是虛偽的掩飾。今次就算能勉強替台灣保住所羅門群島，今後能否讓台灣邦交國數量一個不能少，頗成疑問。

■Glossary

dangle sth in front of sb : to offer sb sth good in order to persuade them to do sth

haggle : to argue with sb in order to reach an agreement, especially about the price of sth

rapacious : wanting more money or goods than you need or have a right to