【明報專訊】Chadwick offended Timothy, and that led to Timothy challenging him to a duel (決鬥). When the moment came, however, Timothy began having doubts. "Instead of fighting, maybe we can sit down and talk this over," he said. Chadwick agreed, and as long as they were talking they weren't fighting. When people talk something over — plans, situations, schemes (計劃;方案), questions, etc. — they discuss the matter at length.