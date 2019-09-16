A Journey Backwards : Pain and glory

At the core of the film is a wistful struggle against ageing and all the sorrow it brings back — unresolved love affairs, lost relationships, the bruised artistic ego and more. The film opens with a distant memory of young Salvador by the river with his mother and aunts, humming a gentle country folk song to the breeze that invigorates the scene. As the scene fades away, we are introduced to the present middle-aged Salvador at a crossroads of his filming career. Suffering from ailments of all kinds, the director seeks temporary relief from heroin, which increasingly allows him to revisit decisive moments of his past in his half-conscious state.

Weaving Salvador's present struggle into his past, the question of the film remains whether he can overcome the dry, drugged spell of his life. Either way, the film could have easily slipped into a melodramatic cliche — one about dispelling darkness with newly-found hope, or about an ageing artist succumbing to his imperfections. However, Almodóvar cleverly resolved the question with realistic suspense and a newly ignited desire to explore life for candid openness which the various results it could bring. If it succeeds, we are not invited to share its fruits. If it fails, we are not part of the tragedy. All Salvador promises is to try.

Pain and Glory does not seek to impress with ground-breaking cinematography and philosophy. Instead, it reveals that behind each artistic epiphany, there is a poor mortal being, struggling with the plight that life has evenly bestowed on everyone. In this sense, Pain and Glory brings us perhaps closer to hope than ever. We cannot escape the sorrows life brings. But we can try to propel our creative selves forward without the coercion to succeed.

What does success mean anyway if not this?

