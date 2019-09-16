名人教英文：緩兵之計、人頭落地

‧They're using stalling tactics. They hope the whole thing will just ______ over.

A. blow 吹 B. boil 滾

C. fry 煎 D. fly 飛

Stalling tactics 是拖延政策，亦即緩兵之計。句子是說：他們在用緩兵之計，希望整件事就會 _____？

答案是 A，blow over 解作緩和 ease off 、平息 die down ；通常用於出現麻煩的情况，指 (the trouble) to fade away without serious consequences，事件將會消退而沒有什麼嚴重後果。例：

‧If he would simply cool off, the whole matter would soon blow over. 只要他冷靜下來，事件很快就會成為過眼雲煙。

有說，香港眼前主要由年輕人帶起的持續抗爭運動，林鄭月娥政府不也就是一直用 stalling tactics 來應付，一大原因是：

‧Carrie Lam has completely underestimated our young. She has wrongly assumed that they are ________ and are mere political tools. 林鄭完全低估了我們的年輕人。她誤以為年輕人都是 ________ ，及都不過是政治工具。

應該填上以下哪個字？

A. respectable

B. comfortable

C. practicable

D. pliable

A、B及C 解作可敬的、舒服的及實際的，顯然都不適合句子的負面含意。答案自然就是 D. pliable ，解作可被扭曲的、易受影響或操控的。

這場官方也稱之為「浩劫」的抗爭運動，最終恐怕總要有人付出代價，我們口語會說，「要有人頭落地」。英文的一個講法是：

‧The protesters think they will have Carrie Lam's head on a plate. 示威者認為他們可以令林鄭「人頭落地」。

英文原句的 head on a plate ，「人頭在碟子上」，聽起來很是暴戾，但中英文的現代用法其實一樣，與死亡無關，不過是誇張修辭，a hyperbole，就像以下這一句：

‧I have invited millions of people to my birthday party. 我邀請了成千上萬的人來我的生日派對。

To have someone's head on a plate 也就是用來誇張地形容非常嚴峻的懲罰，only used hyperbolically to refer to a very harsh punishment。另例：

‧If I find out he was the mastermind who sabotaged my plan, I'll have his head on a plate! 若我發現他就是破壞我的計劃的主腦，我會要他人頭落地！

中文的人頭落地，也許本來就是源自英文的 heads will roll、heads should roll：發生了很壞的情况，有人要受重罰、烏紗不保、人頭落地。

‧Heads ought to roll over within the government hierarchy over Hong Kong's current unrest. 就香港眼前的動盪不安，政府架構中應該會有人頭落地。

■文︰毛孟靜

