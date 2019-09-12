Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】■Clues Across
1 The workforce needed for a particular job.
5 A small woody item growing from a tree branch.
6 A special form of respect with regard to someone's status.
7 Waste no time listening to this sort of conversation: it is meaningless (5,4).
10 A warm‑climate tree that might give dates or coconuts.
12 Flying birds might be described as being "on the _____".
14 Suddenly alarmed, usually at something quite unexpected.
■Clues Down
1 To trim the grass on a lawn or cut it in a meadow.
2 The time after sunset and before dawn.
3 When singing does not sound quite right it could be _____ key.
4 To do better than expected, much better than anyone else.
8 Indicating the purpose of something: "This is _____ to show the time."
9 Use this cloth to dry your hands after you have washed them.
11 To spoil something so it is no longer as intended.
13 A small movement of the head indicating agreement.