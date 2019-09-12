Word Puzzle

1 The workforce needed for a particular job.

5 A small woody item growing from a tree branch.

6 A special form of respect with regard to someone's status.

7 Waste no time listening to this sort of conversation: it is meaningless (5,4).

10 A warm‑climate tree that might give dates or coconuts.

12 Flying birds might be described as being "on the _____".

14 Suddenly alarmed, usually at something quite unexpected.

■Clues Down

1 To trim the grass on a lawn or cut it in a meadow.

2 The time after sunset and before dawn.

3 When singing does not sound quite right it could be _____ key.

4 To do better than expected, much better than anyone else.

8 Indicating the purpose of something: "This is _____ to show the time."

9 Use this cloth to dry your hands after you have washed them.

11 To spoil something so it is no longer as intended.

13 A small movement of the head indicating agreement.

by David Foulds