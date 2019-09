名人教英文：Wipe the floor with someone 慘敗某人

華金:明天就是市長選舉日,你會投票給蓋伊斯.南迪還是格洛麗亞.卡恩?

Dawn: Oh haven't really made up my mind yet. How about you?

唐:我還未拿定主意。你呢?

Joaquin: I was the same until yesterday evening.

華金:直到昨晚,我和你一樣,未能決定。

Dawn: So what happened then?

唐:到昨晚則怎樣?

Joaquin: Well there was a TV debate between them, with a moderator who asked them a lot of searching questions.

華金:兩人昨晚上電視辯論,主持人向他們問了很多不留餘地的問題。

Dawn: So what made you make up your mind?

唐:是什麽使你拿定了主意?

Joaquin: Gloria Kahn's performance. She was so well informed and gave convincing answers to all the questions.

華金:是格洛麗亞.卡恩的表現。她事事都了解甚深,回答問題頭頭是道。

Dawn: What about Nandy?

唐:南迪表現怎樣?

Joaquin: Oh he was hopeless. Didn't seem to know what he was talking about half the time. And whenever Kahn challenged him, he didn't have a credible reply.

華金:他十分不濟,似乎有一半時間不知道自己在說什麽,被卡恩質問,次次都不能好好回答。

Dawn: Sounds like she wiped the floor with him.

唐:聽來他是慘敗在卡恩手下。

Joaquin: She certainly did.

華金:一點不錯。

To wipe the floor with 直譯是「以某人(像抹布一樣)抹地板」,意思是「大敗某人」或「輕易勝過某人」,例如:(1) He is a weak opponent, one you can wipe the floor with(他是個很弱的對手,你可輕易取勝)。(2) Our team wiped the floor with the visitors, beating them 6-0(我隊以六比零的成績,大敗客隊)。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文,著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。