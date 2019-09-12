名人教英文：Wipe the floor with someone 慘敗某人

華金：明天就是市長選舉日，你會投票給蓋伊斯．南迪還是格洛麗亞．卡恩？

Dawn: Oh haven't really made up my mind yet. How about you?

唐：我還未拿定主意。你呢？

Joaquin: I was the same until yesterday evening.

華金：直到昨晚，我和你一樣，未能決定。

Dawn: So what happened then?

唐：到昨晚則怎樣？

Joaquin: Well there was a TV debate between them, with a moderator who asked them a lot of searching questions.

華金：兩人昨晚上電視辯論，主持人向他們問了很多不留餘地的問題。

Dawn: So what made you make up your mind?

唐：是什麽使你拿定了主意？

Joaquin: Gloria Kahn's performance. She was so well informed and gave convincing answers to all the questions.

華金：是格洛麗亞．卡恩的表現。她事事都了解甚深，回答問題頭頭是道。

Dawn: What about Nandy?

唐：南迪表現怎樣？

Joaquin: Oh he was hopeless. Didn't seem to know what he was talking about half the time. And whenever Kahn challenged him, he didn't have a credible reply.

華金：他十分不濟，似乎有一半時間不知道自己在說什麽，被卡恩質問，次次都不能好好回答。

Dawn: Sounds like she wiped the floor with him.

唐：聽來他是慘敗在卡恩手下。

Joaquin: She certainly did.

華金：一點不錯。

To wipe the floor with 直譯是「以某人（像抹布一樣）抹地板」，意思是「大敗某人」或「輕易勝過某人」，例如：(1) He is a weak opponent, one you can wipe the floor with（他是個很弱的對手，你可輕易取勝）。(2) Our team wiped the floor with the visitors, beating them 6-0（我隊以六比零的成績，大敗客隊）。

■作者︰古德明

專研中英文，著有時事評論、英語學習、散文等書籍。