Editorial : Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act

Last Sunday there were many "surreal scenes" that would have been hard to imagine several months previously. That Central Station was wantonly attacked with fire was no doubt very harrowing. On the same afternoon, there was a sea of US national flags at the rally at Chater Garden, which was also unprecedented. Protesters marched to the US Consulate General in Hong Kong and Macao to submit their petition, pleading with the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act and calling on US President Donald Trump to "liberate Hong Kong".

The United States‑Hong Kong Policy Act, which was passed by the US Congress in 1992, has been the foundation for the US's policies towards Hong Kong for over two decades. This act recognises the fact that Hong Kong has adhered to the principle of "One country, two systems" since the handover and deems Hong Kong to be a "separate customs territory". In the past, when Washington talked about democracy and freedom in Hong Kong, its narratives were mostly based on some general principles. However, if the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is passed, Washington will have specific tools to interfere deeply in Hong Kong affairs, allowing it to seek opportunities to "play the Hong Kong card" to exert pressure on Beijing.

The Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act was first proposed in 2017. Judging from the current situation between China and the US, it is quite likely that it will be passed by the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. The latest 2019 version of the act says that the US supports the establishment by 2020 of open and direct democratic elections for all members of the Hong Kong Legislative Council. Some Taiwanese media groups from the green camp misinterpreted the clause as the US "setting a deadline for universal suffrage", the failure of which would mean the revocation of Hong Kong's status as a "separate customs territory". The misinformation went viral at one point. Looked at objectively, the US has tremendous commercial interests in Hong Kong and enjoys a trade surplus with Hong Kong. It is unlikely that Washington will change the arrangements laid down in the United States‑Hong Kong Policy Act rashly, which would in effect be a punishment for American enterprises. However, if the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act is passed, it will indeed bring about uncertainty to Hong Kong and could harm Hong Kong's status as an international financial centre. The reason is that under the act, Washington shall examine the political situation in Hong Kong annually and decide whether it will continue to accord the city the status as a separate customs territory. As for the proposed sanctions against officials that ride roughshod over Hong Kong's high degree of autonomy, they will not make a huge impact. At most they will tarnish the good name of the Hong Kong and Beijing authorities.

The turmoil in Hong Kong has gradually "shrivelled" the economy and reduced its importance to the mainland. When Washington feels that Hong Kong no longer chimes in with the US's political and economic interests and is losing its value, it will forsake Hong Kong rather than offer help. For Hong Kong to be held in high regard by other sides of the international community, it is necessary for it to stop violence and bring the economy back on track. Hong Kong cannot rely on others to maintain its uniqueness; it has to be on its own. Hong Kong affairs have to be handled by Hong Kong itself. We believe that given Hong Kong's current situation, it is not necessary for the central government to interfere. Foreign forces should not meddle in Hong Kong's situation either.

明報社評2019.09.11：淪為「新冷戰」戰場 香港前景陰霾不清

美國國會即將審議《香港人權與民主法案》（下稱《法案》），一旦通過將標誌香港深陷中美博弈漩渦，然而有意見卻認為這才是「符合香港利益」，有人甚至本着冷戰思維，樂見香港成為中美「新冷戰」的一個「政治戰場」。

剛過去的周日，香港出現了很多數月前難以想像的「超現實」畫面，中環港鐵站遭肆意縱火破壞，固然觸目驚心；同日下午遮打花園集會一片「美國旗海」，亦是前所未見。示威者遊行往美國駐港澳總領事館遞交請願信，促請美國國會通過《法案》，又呼籲美國總統特朗普「解放香港」。

1992年美國國會通過的《香港關係法》，是20多年來美國對港政策的基礎，《關係法》確認香港回歸後奉行一國兩制，視作「單獨關稅區」。以往華府談及香港民主自由，一般均屬籠統原則表述，然而《法案》一旦通過，華府便有具體板斧深度介入香港事務，找機會打「香港牌」向北京施壓。

《法案》最先於2017年提出，觀乎當前中美形勢，民主共和兩黨通過機會頗大。2019年最新版《法案》提到，美國支持香港2020年普選立法會所有議席，有台灣綠營媒體誤解為美方設定「普選時限」，否則取消香港「單獨關稅區」地位，一度以訛傳訛。平情而論，美國在港有巨大商業利益，享有貿易順差，華府不大可能貿然改變《關係法》安排，變相「懲罰」美國企業，不過如果《法案》通過，確有可能給香港增加不確定因素，不利香港國際金融中心地位，皆因《法案》要求華府每年審視香港政治情况，決定「單獨關稅區」安排是否繼續有效。至於《法案》提出「制裁破壞香港高度自治的官員」，實質影響不大，最大效果還是打擊香港和北京的名聲。

香港動盪不止經濟逐步「陰乾」、對內地重要性每况愈下，華府覺得香港無法滿足美方政經利益、失去利用價值之時，只會棄如敝屣，不會伸出援手。香港必須制止暴力，讓經濟重回正軌，才會得到各方重視。維護香港獨特性，不能靠別人，必須靠香港自己。香港事務應當由香港處理，我們認為現階段香港情况毋須中央插手，外國勢力也不應介入。

■Glossary

deliberate : to think very carefully about sth, usually before making a decision

embroilment : deep involvement in an argument, conflict, or difficult situation

exert : to use power or influence to affect sb/sth