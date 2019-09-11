周街學英文：全能/全面是否all rounded？

【明報專訊】英語中有些字詞在加上ed 後可變成形容詞，如well‑educated（有教養的人）、frightened（害怕）等。那麼要表達「全能或全面」的意思，應該用all‑round還是all‑rounded呢？
正確的用法應該是all‑round，以連字符（hyphen）來連接all及round這兩個單詞，由於all‑round本身已經是形容詞，ed是不需要的。請看以下例子對照（例子來自 Leeds Collection of Internet Corpora）：
I like this shoe, a good all‑rounded, all‑purpose shoe, fine for someone who does not need a huge amount of stability.╳
I like this shoe, a good all‑round, all‑purpose shoe, fine for someone who does not need a huge amount of stability.（全面）ˇ
What does education for all‑rounded development, the so‑called "quality education" mean?╳
What does education for all‑round development, the so‑called "quality education" mean?（全面發展、通才教育）ˇ
■文︰陳美寳博士
香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。