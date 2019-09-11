周街學英文：全能/全面是否all rounded？

正確的用法應該是all‑round，以連字符（hyphen）來連接all及round這兩個單詞，由於all‑round本身已經是形容詞，ed是不需要的。請看以下例子對照（例子來自 Leeds Collection of Internet Corpora）：

I like this shoe, a good all‑rounded, all‑purpose shoe, fine for someone who does not need a huge amount of stability.╳

I like this shoe, a good all‑round, all‑purpose shoe, fine for someone who does not need a huge amount of stability.（全面）ˇ

What does education for all‑rounded development, the so‑called "quality education" mean?╳

What does education for all‑round development, the so‑called "quality education" mean?（全面發展、通才教育）ˇ

■文︰陳美寳博士

香港理工大學英文系研究助理教授，為政府、大專院校、專業機構等擔任英語顧問。