Study Abroad : School trips 1

【明報專訊】WELCOME BACK! I hope you had a wonderful summer, because I certainly did. After the end of term, I went to New York with my family for a week before my two‑week summer school at Yale University. I had high hopes for New York, having watched Gossip Girl, Brooklyn Nine‑Nine, and listened to Alicia Keys' New York State Of Mind. After visiting, however, I found New York a touch disappointing because some places, such as Times Square and Wall Street, resembled a slightly dirtier version of Hong Kong. It is a charming city nonetheless, with world‑class art in museums such as the Met, underground Jazz bars, a beautiful skyline, smoked salmon cream cheese bagels, interesting neighbourhoods and architecture, the cultural diversity, the Central Park in the middle of a concrete jungle, and my personal highlight — the Broadway musicals, which were outstanding in scripts, acting as well as singing. We also went on a campus tour around Columbia University, which was impressive, but small. And for anyone planning to visit New York, be prepared to pay the exorbitant prices — once we were charged US$130 just for a breakfast that served three!
We then got on a train to New Haven, Connecticut, where Yale is situated. Yale's campus is quite spread out, with a sort of timeless beauty that rivals Oxford's or Cambridge's. The summer course I attended was the Politics, Law and Economics session of a programme called Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS). It is by far the best two weeks of my life. Academically, I was exposed to various new ideas that I would never have encountered at my school from some of the leading academics in the world. We had lectures by Yale professors, as well as seminars taught by Yale students. Under their guidance, we also completed a research project under an assigned title ...
■Writer's Profile
Alice Sze has been boarding in the UK for more than four years. She loves languages. Apart from Chinese and English, she studies Italian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Latin and Ancient Greek.
