Study Abroad : School trips 1

We then got on a train to New Haven, Connecticut, where Yale is situated. Yale's campus is quite spread out, with a sort of timeless beauty that rivals Oxford's or Cambridge's. The summer course I attended was the Politics, Law and Economics session of a programme called Yale Young Global Scholars (YYGS). It is by far the best two weeks of my life. Academically, I was exposed to various new ideas that I would never have encountered at my school from some of the leading academics in the world. We had lectures by Yale professors, as well as seminars taught by Yale students. Under their guidance, we also completed a research project under an assigned title ...

Alice Sze has been boarding in the UK for more than four years. She loves languages. Apart from Chinese and English, she studies Italian, French, Spanish, Japanese, Latin and Ancient Greek.

