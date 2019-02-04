Australian in HK：Countdown to Oct 1 — in HK and Beijing

But the Hong Kong government does not have the freedom to fix the mess, it's hands are tied — this is a public secret.

So, if Beijing wants to fix the Hong Kong situation it needs to give the Hong Kong government complete freedom to fix the mess, even if that means agreeing to more of the "five demands" and even maybe an amnesty as in 1967.

This needs to be done as soon as possible. Otherwise October 1 will see the biggest ever march by Hong Kong people, and for the world's media this march "will rain on" the 70th Anniversary parade to be held in Beijing.

Text: John Wotherspoon 胡頌恆

Website: www.v2catholic.com

E-mail: jdwomi@gmail.com

audio link.mingpao.com/15210.htm