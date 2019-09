【明報專訊】"Do you remember when you were little, and whenever someone came to visit they patted (輕拍) you on the head and asked what you were going to be when you grew up?" Winnie asked. "I remember," Webster laughed, "and I always answered that I was going to grow up to be a great big sunflower (向日葵)." "Me too," Winnie sighed, "but here we are, still waiting!" Grow up is to become older, to become an adult (成人). "Or to simply get bigger," Webster added.