A Journey Backwards : A trivia game night

Disappointed at ourselves, the trivia team instead compiled a booklet of questions for her. At her request, I am sharing the following questions about some incidents she took to her heart during her final days in the city.

The summer of 2019 has been too long. One day, if you have run through these questions at an actual trivia night, I hope none of the questions is relevant anymore, because all have been resolved as the people wish.

1. Name a bill that has caused a lot of social disputes in 2019's Hong Kong.

2. List five mass demonstrations in relation to question 1.

3. On July 27, a historic amount of HK citizens went to Yuen Long. What were they trying to shop for?

4. What material is the new Democratic Goddess at CUHK made of?

5. Name five MTR stations that have been closed off from the public in the past two months.

6. Name five HK‑related hashtags that have gone viral on social media lately.

7. Which country had a similar movement to the HK Way that happened on 23 August, 2019?

8. A student was arrested in Sham Shui Po during the social unrest for purchasing some fatal weapons. What were the weapons?

9. Name a symptom that results from the inhalation of expired tear gas.

■Writer's Profile

Mona C. has a strong appetite for stories. Feed her enough.

Email: monafpchu@gmail.com

Facebook: A Journey Backwards