Word Puzzle

4 A speech or lecture given to a particular group of people: an _____.

5 To cover a cake with a white sugary spread: to _____ it.

6 Describing an extremely wise child: "An _____ head on young shoulders".

8 The smallest figure expected: "Profits forecast for 2018:_____ _____ $5 million". (2,5)

Clues Down

1 To pass culture and knowledge on to the next generation.

2 A message no one wants to listen to: a _____ in the wilderness.

3 When no one knows how to solve a problem it is _____ to proceed.

7 A small temporary enclosure for farm animals.

by David Foulds