Word Puzzle

【明報專訊】Clues Across
4 A speech or lecture given to a particular group of people: an _____.
5 To cover a cake with a white sugary spread: to _____ it.
6 Describing an extremely wise child: "An _____ head on young shoulders".
8 The smallest figure expected: "Profits forecast for 2018:_____ _____ $5 million". (2,5)
Clues Down
1 To pass culture and knowledge on to the next generation.
2 A message no one wants to listen to: a _____ in the wilderness.
3 When no one knows how to solve a problem it is _____ to proceed.
7 A small temporary enclosure for farm animals.